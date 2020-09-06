‘Sack him’: Fury over MP’s virus cartoon

This cartoon has sparked fury and calls for the MP to be sacked.

A prominent Queensland politician who shared a controversial cartoon online depicting Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk alongside people committing suicide has sparked outrage.

There are now calls for the state's Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington to sack John-Paul Langbroek after he shared the image that describes the coronavirus pandemic as a "mild flu".

Mr Langbroek uploaded the cartoon to Twitter yesterday, alongside a post where he described talking to "desperate locals" who "can't visit their sick parents in hospital, can't cross the border for work, have family members on antidepressants".

In a statement, Racing Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe said that Mr Langbroek had "stooped to a new low" by sharing the cartoon, which also deemed the pandemic a "fear campaign".

"John-Paul Langbroek is a medical professional," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"It beggars belief he would undermine his own profession by endorsing ridiculous, unscientific, far-right conspiracy theories.

"The Leader of the Opposition either shares these views or she doesn't.

"If she doesn't, she should sack him. If she does share these views, we know why the LNP called for borders to be open 64 times."

LNP MP for Surfers Paradise John-Paul Langbroek is under fire over the controversial image. Picture: Scott Powick

Mr Hinchliffe said a doctor should understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and the deadly toll it has taken globally.

"The threat from coronavirus is real - so far 875,000 people have died from COVID-19 around the world.

"This is no laughing matter."

The disturbing cartoon also depicts people dying by suicide.

Mr Hinchliffe said the Palaszczuk Government continued to act on the expert medical advice of Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

"Science, knowledge, experience and common sense have all served us extremely well in Queensland since the pandemic broke out," he said.

"Because we have had a strong, informed health response, we've already started delivering our plan for Queensland's economic recovery," the Minister said.

"The LNP would risk that by listening to far-right conspiracy theorists? By listening to misinformation and disinformation?

"More than that, they have endorsed the idea that a global pandemic is something to laugh at and belittle."

