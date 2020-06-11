THAT'S DIFFERENT! 10 of the most offbeat Bundy news stories

There has been many an offbeat Bundy story over the years.

WHAT about that time a farmer appeared in the clouds, or the time red balloons started popping up all over the place?

News isn't always black and white, and occasionally, stories prove themselves to be quite fun.

These are some of the most offbeat articles we've covered in Bundaberg recently.

Sara Ellis captured this image.

1. Farmer spotted in the clouds

Sara Ellis contributed her photo to the NewsMail's regular Facebook call-out for cover image photos after she noticed the form of a farmer in a hat in the clouds.

The image was taken just before a downpour of rain.

From time to time, bottles wash up on our shores containing messages.

2. Bottle makes its way from London to Bundy

IT WAS 42 years ago that a Bundaberg family found a mysterious message in a bottle while on a fishing trip north of the city.

On January 7, 1978, Mr I Muller and his family headed 30 miles off the coast to catch salmon at high tide.

Not long after setting off, a curious item piqued the family's interest.

The mysterious bottle was believed to have made its way from London.

Scottish backpacker Josh Barrack with his "f----- Bundaberg" tattoo. Mike Knott

3. That time a backpacker got "f***** Bundaberg" tattooed on his foot.

Days before moving on to Brisbane, backpacker Josh Barrack stopped off at local parlour Bear Skin Tattoos, where he got 'f***en Bundaberg' tattooed on the top of his foot.

The Scotsman said it was all part of a personal joke between backpackers.

Many a crim has fronted court in Bundaberg for having stolen items in their pants.

4. People go to court for putting things that aren't theirs down their pants

CRIMINALS going through Bundaberg's courts and those charged by police have often had a strange hiding place for items they've taken that don't belong to them - namely, their pants.

We listed off a bunch of the times this happened.

Karen Rout, Jasen Rout, Charlie Rout, Trish Grigg, Shane Grigg and Jasmine Grigg outside the Coral Villa Motel. Mike Knott BUN050619DIN5

5. Bikie fighting. arson-surviving dinosaur moves to Bundaberg motel

SHE'S stopped bikies fireboming a home, starred on Sunrise and A Current Affair and survived two arson attacks.

She's Sydney's famous pet velociraptor Roxy and she now calls Bundy home.

We covered her story last year.

Red balloons started to appear in town.

6. Creepy clown trend comes to Bundaberg

While Bundaberg managed to avoid the "clowning" craze that saw people dressing up as clowns and creeping people out around the world, it did fall prey to the red balloon craze.

The craze coincided with the release of the remade Stephen King's IT, a film that depicts an evil entity who presents as a clown and lures children to their doom. Red balloons feature in the film.

Locals found balloons in the region and took to social media to share pictures.

CAFE CONTROVERSY: An extra S on this sign has stirred up debate. Crystal Jones

7. A fight broke out over the correct way to spell "James's"

A fight broke out on social media after popular cafe restaurant At James's Place put up signage.

Many said the grammar of the sign was wrong, because of the two Ss.

We consulted an English expert, who set the record straight.

Jimmy Barnes has often had his Cheap Wine lyrics misinterpreted.

8. Misheard lyrics become the talk of the town

THE votes were in and the tally was counted, the most misheard song line for Bundaberg community members was Cold Chisel's Cheap Wine.

Jim Kent started a frenzy on the NewsMail's Facebook page when he admitted he thought Jimmy Barnes of Cold Chisel was singing "cheap wine and a three-day grope" when the line is in fact "cheap wine and a three-day growth".

Readers soon shared more funny misheard lyrics.

A local singer was fed up with bad drivers in Bundy.

9. Bad drivers inspire song

BUNDY driver Keith Wilson, who goes by the name of Oldefellah, penned a song about drivers in the region.

Titled Bundy Drivers' Licence, the song goes "are you on your guard, concentrating hard, looking straight ahead, driving filled with dread, watching like a hawk, for that unplanned balk? Difficult to gauge, you're about to reach that stage, good luck holding down your rage".

One of the balloons from Project Loon, which flew over Hervey Bay yesterday. Contributed

10. A UFO was spotted, but there was an explanation

Back in 2017, locals noticed a weird light in the sky, but this UFO had an explanation.

The bright light was a balloon which was part of Project Loon, a futuristic concept from the owners of Google to provide "balloon-powered internet" on a global scale.

At least it's one UFO sighting we were able to explain.