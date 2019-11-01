RV village works set to start as local company appointed contract

RV OCEANSIDE: DEVCON managing director Andrew Santalucia said the exciting project will bring jobs to Bundaberg.

RV OCEANSIDE: DEVCON managing director Andrew Santalucia said the exciting project will bring jobs to Bundaberg.

A LOCAL construction business have been assigned a multi-million dollar contract for the initial stage of an RV lifestyle village.

Development Construction (Devcon) were appointed to undertake the civil works of RV Oceanside at Burnett Heads.

RV Oceanside will feature a community village for residents aged over 50.

The first stage will include major upgrades to the Burnett Heads Rd and Schleger St intersection, and construction of a large part of the facilities and 79 homes.

Devcon managing director Andrew Santalucia said the exciting project would be a positive contribution to the Bundaberg community in many ways.

“It’s good to see private investment in the community and its going to be great for the area of Burnett Heads,” he said.

“We don’t really have an RV lifestyle village or anything like it so it’s something new and really exciting for the area and people to invest in.

“It will lead to many job opportunities during construction and when it is operational.”

RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside CEO Phillip Stewart said selecting Devcon recognised the quality of work that the business produces and their ability to compete with larger southeast Queensland based contractors.

“We are delighted to be able to appoint Devcon to undertake these works as it reconfirms our commitment to support local businesses whenever possible,” Mr Stewart said.

“Major construction work of our community facilities will start by the end of the year and our display village and first residents’ homes are planned for construction in early 2020.

“RV Oceanside is an over 50s village, designed specifically for active travellers, which each home featuring an oversized, attached garage measuring up to 16m x 6m.”

The development approval includes approximately 487 homes and will include expansive gardens, pathways and revegetated landscapes, along with a lagoon style pool, gym, art studio, lawns bowls, games rooms with ten pin bowling lanes and golf simulators and communal bars and kitchen facilities.

Construction is expected to commence this month for an estimated time frame of 26 weeks.