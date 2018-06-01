RV VILLAGE: Bundy proposal for development of 487 home sites

RV Lifestyle Village Oceanside Pty Ltd is proposing the development of a Relocatable Home Park with attached recreational vehicle/caravan accommodation.

A DEVELOPER aiming to address a perceived market need for a coastal "RV Village" has submitted an application to Bundaberg Regional Council proposing the staged development of 487 home sites near Burnett Heads.

Planning and Development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the company is seeking a development permit for a material change of use of 34 hectares of land near the coastal township of Burnett Heads.

"The development also provides for significant ancillary structures including community facilities including bowling green and indoor pool under a 6824 square metre roofed area, a caretaker's residence, communal gardens, fenced dog run, a maintenance area and wash down bay."

Cr Sommerfeld said the Planning Scheme identifies a "relocatable home park" as premises used for relocatable dwellings that provides long term residential accommodation.

"Residents purchase their own dwelling from a variety of designs which is then constructed or located on a particular site within the development. Residents pay a rental for the occupation of the site and the provision of services.

"The site plan indicates that 359 homes will be detached dwellings with a further 128 homes constructed in a duplex arrangement although this proposal can be subject to reconfiguration depending on demand.

"The initial stage of development will involve sites for 94 homes with market demand a relevant factor in driving further development of the site," said Cr Sommerfeld.

"In supporting their submission, the developer contends that the site's location enables it to be readily serviced with essential infrastructure, is close to road networks, is an efficient use of available land and is a well-designed development offering a high level of residential amenity.

"The proponents identify the coastal location as ideal being just one kilometre by road from Oaks Beach and less than three kilometres from Burnett Heads Boat Harbour.

"The site borders uses including residential, rural residential and farming."

Cr Sommerfeld said the site has access to all Council services and is planned to be powered extensively by solar with some underground power installation.

"As the application is in its very early stages of assessment it is not clear when the matter will proceed to Council for determination," said Cr Sommerfeld.