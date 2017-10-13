RV status brings big benefits

IT'S OFFICIAL: Mayor Jack Dempsey and CMCA representative Richard Mainey.

STATUS confirmed, Bundaberg. We are officially RV Friendly.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey announced the news yesterday after the RV Friendly Town accreditation was acknowledged by the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia.

Cr Dempsey said Bundaberg had achieved the RV Friendly Town rating through the provision of three key elements: access to a general shopping area, provision of appropriate low-cost overnight parking for self-contained vehicles and access to potable water and a free dump point.

"Council has agreed to allow street parking suitable for motorhomes, campervans and caravans at two identified locations in Quay St,” he said.

"We have also formalised short-term overnight parking (24 hours) at the Hinkler Lions Tourist Park off University Dr.

"This location also provides a dump point and potable water.”

Cr Dempsey said the Bundaberg region was now positioned to benefit from the status, which would result in the region continuing to grow the number of RV visitors in coming years.

According to CMCA's Garry Lee, the CMCA RV Friendly Town network made a significant contribution to tourism.

"With the self-contained RV tourism market estimated to be worth more than $2.5 billion annually, Bundaberg is now well- positioned to access this lucrative market.”