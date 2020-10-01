RV FRIENDLY: Caravanning AGM rolls into the Rum City

Leonie Hayne and Mary Harkness catching up at the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia AGM at Bundaberg.

MORE than 200 keen caravanners have rolled into Bundaberg this week for the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia AGM.

The Bundaberg Recreational Precinct saw 130 caravans and motorhomes parked on the grounds for the annual event.

It's the second time the event has been held in Bundaberg with attendance numbers much smaller than last time due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ralph Davenport, Lorraine Kirkwood, Kaye Page, Sue Coad, Janice Hills, Kentore Stoner and Jeanie Day catching up at the AGM in Bundaberg.

CMCA chairman Kim Atkinson said the meeting was originally going to be held in the ACT but border restrictions took the wheel forcing them to find somewhere else.

Restrictions also put the brakes on their week-long AGM event, meaning they could only have their statutory meeting.

"We were here in 2017 for our national rally and back then we had nearly 1700 people and our AGM was held in the open arena," she said.

"When we were looking for a location we knew Bundaberg was very RV friendly for us and helpful so we rang the mayor and his staff and they allowed us to book this venue.

"Some of our members live on the road, so surprisingly, despite border restrictions, we actually had every state and territory represented today except the Northern Territory."

She said the RV industry continued to grow across the country.

"There's now more than 700,000 registered RVs so it's one of the faster growing industries at the moment," she said.

It's the second time the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia has held their AGM in Bundaberg.

Ms Atkinson said the meeting was also livestreamed so members who couldn't make the trek could tune in as well.

"We used local audiovisual and sound technicians from here who helped us out a few years ago, it's actually the first time we've had the event live streamed," she said.

"We've been very careful with how we've done thing, we were all sitting two metres apart, we've been very conscious of meeting all the government rules."