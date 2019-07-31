Russian influencer stuffed in suitcase

An Instagram influencer in Russia who amassed tens of thousands of followers has been discovered dead, stuffed in a suitcase in her own Moscow apartment days after posting vacation photos from a trip to the Greek island of Corfu.

According to Fox News, Ekaterina Karaglanova's body was found on Friday after family members contacted her landlord after not hearing from the 24-year-old in several days.

When the landlord opened the front door of the apartment for the 24-year-old's parents, a large suitcase with Karaglanova's legs sticking out was located in the hallway. The 24-year-old was also reportedly wearing only lace garters and had stab wounds on her cheek and chest areas.

The 24-year-old lived in an apartment on Pyryena Street in Moscow for several years, where she attended medical school before recently graduating in addition to running a personal travel blog, Russian daily Moskovsky Komsomolets reported.

Last month she posted on Instagram the day she received her diploma, writing "We did it! These 6 years have not been for us an easy walk, but a real race for survival with obstacles."

Russian police told the news outlet they are investigating that jealousy was a possible motive for the killing after the 24-year-old recently started a new relationship with a "much older" man.

Karaglanova had a vacation planned to The Netherlands with her new boyfriend to celebrate her birthday on July 30, MK reported.

Authorities also noted there were no signs of struggle or a weapon discovered in the apartment.

In her final post on July 22, she wrote about how while she likes to travel "often" she didn't like to spend any more than three to five days in a location.

"But the impressions of such short trips remain the brightest," she wrote. "I remember in detail every trip, all beautiful places, funny stories."

Besides her last trip, the 24-old would frequently share her travels to Europe and the Middle East.

At the time of her death, the 24-year-old had 86,000 followers.

The 24-year-old's ex-boyfriend was seen on surveillance video arriving at the apartment and then leaving several hours later a few days before family noticed she was missing, the BBC reported.

Russian police told MK the ex-boyfriend may have fled to an undisclosed location in Europe after her killing.

This story first appeared on Fox News and is republished with permission.