Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Technology

Russian capsule arrives at space station

21st Jul 2019 12:18 PM

A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has docked with the International Space Station after a fast-track trip to the orbiting laboratory.

The Soyuz capsule docked lat on Saturday, just six hours and 20 minutes after blasting off from Russia's launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The launch took place on the 50th anniversary of the day US astronauts landed on the moon.

The capsule is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station and Italian Luca Parmitano.

They will join Russian Alexey Ovchinin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch have been aboard since March.

The crew patch for the expedition echoes the one from Apollo 11's 1969 lunar mission.

More Stories

international space station iss nasa roscosmos russia seniors-news

Top Stories

    Man rolls quad bike

    premium_icon Man rolls quad bike

    News Paramedics attend a quad bike rollover early on Sunday morning.

    Wide Bay/Burnett nursing home among audit's alarming finds

    premium_icon Wide Bay/Burnett nursing home among audit's alarming finds

    Health Residents at 16 facilities found to be at 'serious risk'

    Bundy Rum takes unique experience on the road

    premium_icon Bundy Rum takes unique experience on the road

    Business Innovative concept to be offered in Brisbane

    Anti-card activist asked to back up campaign claims

    premium_icon Anti-card activist asked to back up campaign claims

    News She started a petition that has more than 3000 signatures.