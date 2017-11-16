Menu
Russian Ballet back with collection of the classics

Imperial Russian Ballet Company is coming to Bundy.
FOLLOWING sell-out performances of Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, the Imperial Russian Ballet Company is heading to Bundaberg this week to perform at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company is bringing its Festival of Russian Ballet to Bundaberg.

The stunning three-hour program consists of an eclectic mix of three acts ranging from the magnificent Don Quixote and the dramatic Bolero to the beautiful Giselle and Dying Swan.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company was formed in 1994 by the Bolshoi Theatre soloist Gediminas Taranda.

The cast of 40 elite dancers and support staff have been travelling throughout Australia since October.

Tickets are on sale now for Bundaberg's show at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Sunday, November 19.

The show starts at 5pm.

Tickets are $89 for adults, $79 for pensioners and $69 for children under 16.

Book at www.moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au/theatre/ festival-russian-ballet

