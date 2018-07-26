Russell plans all out attack

CHANCE TO SHINE: Gaige Russell will represent Australia in New Zealand.

BOXING: Bundaberg's Gaige Russell has been told to bring the power ahead of his first bout overseas this weekend.

The Bundy Boxing Club fighter will travel to Auckland, New Zealand to take on the best Kiwi in his weight division in a trans-Tasman battle on Saturday.

Russell will represent Australia and Boxing Queensland, which is paying for some of his trip.

"He's been doing extra preparation and it will be the first time he's fought someone his age,” Russell's father Dan said.

"It will be an advantage.”

Coach Syd Blair said the focus for Russell had been to bring his attack out at the right time to beat his rival.

He is confident Russell can do well.

"He should win because for his age and the power that he has there are not too many around that can handle him,” Blair said.

"He's experienced enough now and handled all the big ones - he should be right.”

Russell said he'd been doing lot of weights and sparring to be ready.

"I just want to win, take gold,” he said.