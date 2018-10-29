Crowe: ‘We have our business in hand at South Sydney’

Wayne Bennett was unanimously appointed by the South Sydney board, Russell Crowe says.

Wayne Bennett was unanimously appointed by the South Sydney board, Russell Crowe says.

SOUTH Sydney co-owner Russell Crowe claims the Rabbitohs' appointment of Brisbane legend Wayne Bennett as coach was "unanimous".

Bennett has signed a two-year deal at Redfern from 2020, while Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold has defected to the Brisbane Broncos.

Seibold rejected a contract extension and Crowe said his club then immediately targeted Bennett.

Russell Crowe is happy to finally have landed Wayne Bennett six years after missing out on him the first time. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Appointing Wayne Bennett was a unanimous decision by the board, the administration and the football staff," Crowe said.

"We have our business in hand at South Sydney."

Souths' general manager of football, Shane Richardson, yesterday rejected suggestions that his club and Brisbane might attempt to reach a coaching swap for next season, not 2020.

Bennett remains determined to fulfil the final year of his deal with the Broncos.

Wayne Bennett says he will be sad to leave the Broncos but is honoured to be going to South Sydney. Picture: AAP

Seibold will return this week from a professional development trip to the United Kingdom.

Souths players are understood to be hurt and frustrated that Seibold has announced he will leave after just one season at the club.

Seibold will be challenged next season to keep his playing roster united and focused.

There are no plans for Souths to axe Seibold for next season after his defection to Brisbane.

"We have a good relationship," Richardson said. "All our plans and staff are in place."

Wayne Bennett will join his English players Sam and Tom Burgess when he heads to Redfern. Picture: Getty

South Sydney great Craig Coleman has described luring Bennett to Redfern as a "coup".

"I think it's a fantastic coup for the Rabbitohs," said Coleman, who played 216 games for Souths. "Age is only a number and Bennett knows the formula to winning big games.

"He has that aura about him. He's like Gus Gould, Jack Gibson and Craig Bellamy. They have that aura about them. Wayne is no different.

"We were one game off a grand final this year and who knows, Bennett might take them the extra step?"