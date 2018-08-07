Bogan Russell Coight a hit with viewers

AUSSIES love a bogan.

Over-the-top larrikin TV character Russell Coight returned to the screens this week and the show was one of the most watched of the night.

Some 881,000 people tuned in nationally to view the debut episode of Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures on Channel 10 on Sunday.

Coight, played by comedian Glenn Robbins, hung up his Akubra way back in 2001. But such was the chorus of calls for an encore by fans that Ten commissioned a new series for the character.

Glenn Robbins who plays bogan character Russell Coight was a ratings hit for Network Ten. Picture: Supplied

The mockumentary style show follows the hilarious and politically incorrect adventures of Coight.

"It is a strong debut episode considering it was up against the launch of The Block and the return of Little Big Shots," commentator and Mediaweek editor James Manning said.

"There must be nearly a generation of viewers who wouldn't know the original show, which makes for good news for Ten."

Coight was last on our screens in 2001. His return over the weekend proved he is a popular figure. Picture: Supplied

Ten was thrilled with the numbers.

"It was wonderful to see so many Australians tune in to see the return of Russell Coight, Australia's most directionally-challenged explorer, to Australian television screens," network programming boss Beverley McGarvey said.

"All Aussie Adventures is just funny and engaging entertainment that the whole family can enjoy together."

The good ratings was a surprise considering the show was up against Channel 7’s Big Little Shots and Channel 9’s The Block. Picture: Supplied

But Russell himself sums up his long-awaited return to television best: "I think Australian TV needs me. Sure, we've got a lot of people renovating, cooking, singing and falling in love - but no one is doing all that in an Outback setting.'

While the numbers were down on what the show did 15 years ago, this is understandable in the current TV climate where audiences are lower across the board.