'Rushed' Regional Deal slammed by federal Labor

Shadow Regional Services Minister Stephen Jones, and Labor Candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan, at Harrup Park on Thursday November 15 announcing a promise to contribute $10 million to the Harrup Park Development. Emma Murray

FEDERAL Labor has joined the Queensland Government in slamming the Hinkler Regional Deal fiasco.

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe said the failure of the Regional Deal fell solely at the feet of the federal member.

"When this was announced last year, it didn't contain any funding commitment, a timeline of delivery or name a single project,” Mr Pascoe said.

"It was a rushed announcement and a rushed deal. Clearly Mr Pitt has failed as a member to bring this deal to fruition.

"We need a representative who knows how to work with all levels of government to bring about change.

"I understand how important this deal is for the region, I have been speaking with locals about this and they are desperate for jobs.

"That's why I put my hand up to run for seat of Hinkler: to ensure that we are never again left behind.”

Shadow Minister for Regional Services, Territories And Local Government Stephen Jones (pictured) said Mr Pitt's decision to push ahead with the deal was a hallmark example of him trying to save his political skin.

"What about the areas that have been excluded from this that quite logically should have been included? It doesn't make sense,” he said.

"It's got all the hallmarks of something that was rushed out, so Keith Pitt could make an announcement when all of this other colleagues were getting grants awarded in their electorates and he wasn't...there was no detail and no thought into it.”

He said should Labor be elected at the upcoming election they would honour any agreements made.

"We've announced for our own part that we will have a City Partnerships agreement which will include regional cities because we think there is some sense in doing this properly,” he said.

"It will be done in a proper consultative way that involves all three tiers of government and attacks the really difficult problems that need to be dealt with as opposed to the political problems facing the LNP in Queensland at the moment.”

Mr Jones said the deal should go back to the drawing board.

"I hope they can get it all back on the rails,” he said.

"If you're going to do a deal for the region do it for the whole region, not just part of it which just happens to cover one electorate.

"They should go back to the drawing board, consult properly and include all the relevant parties so an agreement can be reached between state, local and federal governments.”