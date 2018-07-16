RUSH HOUR: Surprising response to sex-ed lesson

A lot of the kids were clearly baffled by the whole idea. Picture: kimyoogyeom/Twitter

7:15am

Man charged on AVO breach after woman dies

A woman has been found dead in a shed in the NSW Riverina region with police charging a man known to her with breaching a domestic apprehended violence order.

Police were called to the property on Kookora Street, Griffith about 4am on Sunday after there were concerns for the welfare of the 27-year-old woman.

Her body was found in a shed.

A 35-year-old man was arrested a few hours later in Griffith.

The nature of his relationship to the dead woman is part of the investigation, police said.

He was charged with three counts of breaching an AVO among other offences and was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court today.

6:55am

Teacher shares kids' hilarious sex-ed questions

A teacher has shared the funniest questions her curious students asked in class after their first sexual education lesson.

The students are believed to be from a US school and many of them just can't seem to wrap their heads around the concept of sex.

The hilarious questions have gone viral after one of the teacher's friends shared them to Twitter.

"My friend is teaching elementary schoolers about sex Ed and she typed their questions out," the friend wrote alongside pictures of the questions.

"I am sure my mother never had anything to do with intercoursing … maybe my father?" one student asked.

One of the students was wondering how people stay awake during the act, after believing that "intercoursing takes 24 hours".

Another said: "When the PENISE is put into the VIRGINIA, does it slide in quietly or click like a key in a lock? [sic]."

Read the full list of hilarious questions below.

The innocent questions have gained a lot of attention. Picture: kimyoogyeom/Twitter

6:35am

WA police continue triple death probe

Police will continue to comb a "complex and horrific" crime scene for clues as to how a mother and her two children died after an incident at a home in Perth.

A 19-year-old man remains in custody assisting police with their inquiries after being arrested at Ellenbrook.

No charges have yet been laid, police say.

Police would not confirm the ages of the victims, but said it was a mother and her two children.

A male and female were found dead inside the home and another female was found critically injured in the backyard but died on the way to hospital, police say.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Steel told reporters in Perth on Sunday, a senior homicide squad investigating officer had said it was "potentially the most horrific crime scene he has ever been called to".

"It is a very complex and I would say horrific crime scene. It will take us some time to process, and that could be days," Mr Steel said.

"It's a crime that I know will send shockwaves throughout the community of Western Australia.

Police were initially called about 1.30am on Sunday to a convenience store on The Broadway before they went to the home. Both are still being processed as crime scenes.

Forensic police are seen in front of a house where three people have been found dead in Ellenbrook, Pert. Picture: Trevor Collens/AAP

6:10am

Thief apologises to store 43 years later

A person claiming to have stolen from a shopping centre in England has sent a letter apologising 43 years later.

Belle Vale Shopping Centre in Liverpool shared the note on Facebook, which was addressed to the manager of the shop. The store wrote that it had "restored [it's] faith in humanity".

"I stole two bars of chocolate from Woolworths in your shopping centre in 1975," the note read.

"I apologise. I didn't know any better. Here's money I owe you for them."

Included in the letter was a £5 ($AU8.92) note.

However, not everyone was convinced that the note was legitimate, with users pointing out some irregularities.

"Why does it look like a kid wrote this when it's clearly a fully grown adult," one man wrote.

Another user also added that they had spelt "chocolate" wrong.

5:45am

Turnbull widens lead as preferred PM

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has widened the gap as Australia's preferred leader over Bill Shorten, according to the latest Newspoll results.

The poll published by The Australian revealed Mr Turnbull extended his lead by 19 per cent, with his preference rating rising by two points to 48 and Mr Shorten's rating dropping two points to 29.

Labor continues to lead the coalition on a two-party preferred basis 51 per cent to 49.

In popular support both major parties lost a point, with the coalition falling to 38 per cent and Labor to 36 per cent while the Greens were on 10 per cent and One Nation on seven per cent.