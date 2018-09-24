Menu
She claims she intended to change the name before she submitted the essay. Picture: Zoey Oxley/Twitter
Offbeat

Student horrified after x-rated essay blunder

by Ally Foster
24th Sep 2018 7:32 AM

ONE student was forced to send her university professor a grovelling email after accidentally submitting an assignment featuring a rude nickname she made up for her teacher.

Zoey Oxley, from Ohio, only realised her embarrassing error after she has already sent her essay so she had no choice but to own up to what she had done.

 

It wasn't just that she had forgotten Professor Hendel's last name, but she had also put something rather unflattering in it's place and intended to change it before she submitted the work - only she forgot.

Zoey tweeted multiple pictures explaining the mistake, captioning it: "A series of unfortunate events."

She sent Professor Hendel a long paragraph apologising profusely for her unprofessional mistake and assuring him it would not happen again.

Luckily for Zoey, her professor saw the funny side in the situation and tweeted about the event himself and even changed his Twitter name to "Professor whats his nuts."

She sent a long email profusely apologising for the error. Picture: Zoey Oxley/Twitter
