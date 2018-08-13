Horror as lightning strikes boys

CCTV cameras captured the terrifying moment two teenage boys were hit by a bolt of lightning while walking through a park and somehow still managed to survive.

Javier Tapia and Josiah Wiedman, 13, were walking through a park in El Mirage in Arizona when they were both struck by lightning.

Javier said when the bolt first hit him he couldn't feel a thing.

"After they were helping me and I got control of my arms, that's just when everything started burning," he told CBS5.

He added that he was conscious throughout the whole ordeal and felt a burning sensation through his body for hours.

Doctors believe the bolt entered through his right hip and exited through his left foot.

His friend Josiah sustained a fractured skull and concussion and had to be placed into a medically induced coma after the freak accident.

A GoFundMe page for the teen says the lightning was attracted to a skateboard he was carrying and sent him flying through the air before he landed on his head.

"The wood portion was against Josiah's body. The lightning bolt attacked the skateboard, went through Josiah, and then went to his friend," the page reads.

Extraordinary pictures of the moment a lightning bolt struck two 13-year-old boys. Even more incredible is their survival. One of the teens has spoken about the surreal experience. https://t.co/tc5OUTfUo4 #7News pic.twitter.com/xzH0MrHcsx — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) August 12, 2018

6:10am

Bushfires being controlled in NSW's north

Fire crews battling multiple blazes in northeastern NSW were finally able to get the upper hand after previously strong winds eased yesterday.

The fires at Wrench Road in Ellangowan, Main Camp Road in West Bungawalbin and Peckhams Road in Ewingar were all downgraded on Sunday evening to advice level.

The first two bushfires are "being controlled" while the third incident - a grassfire at Ewingar in the Clarence Valley - is still considered "out of control".

Residents were previously told to follow their bushfire survival plans when all three fires were rated at a watch and act level.

Windy conditions hampered crews' efforts earlier on Sunday with some wind gusts reaching up to 50km/h.

While those winds have now eased a high fire danger is forecast for Monday in the state's northeast.

5:45am

Man dies after Sydney park fight

Police are investigating after a man died following a fight in a park in Sydney's southwest yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to a park in Lurnea on Sunday afternoon after being told two men were fighting.

A man was found seriously injured and authorities performed CPR. He was then taken to Liverpool Hospital where he died.

"Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to come forward," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.