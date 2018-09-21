RUSH HOUR: X-rated note in child’s homework

At least he tried. Picture: punter1414/Reddit

At least he tried. Picture: punter1414/Reddit

Live: Rush Hour

6:35am

X-rated note in child's homework

This poor pupil had four attempts at spelling "account" but ended up writing something very offensive instead.

For their homework, the child was given the task of spelling "I have an account", "she has an account", "he has an account" and "you have an account".

However, in all the attempts made, the child managed to replace the word "account" with the C-word.

The unfortunate mistake was posted to Reddit by user u/punter1414 along with the cheeky caption: "We all have accounts!"

Responding to the hilarious clanger, one user wrote: "If at first you don't succeed …"

Another quipped: "You've got to a c**t for every possible spelling if you aren't sure."

One user joked: "One of them is not like the others."

Another Reddit user commented: "Nice to know that he has a cant and not a c**t."

-Read more.

At least he tried. Picture: punter1414/Reddit

6:10am

Teen stabbed in Sydney attack

A teenager was stabbed in a brutal attack by a group of stranger's in Sydney's west overnight.

The 18-year-old man was reportedly participating in a sports event at Peter Hislop Park in Auburn when a group of men confronted him at the entrance to the park on Thursday night.

Police say he was punched repeatedly in the head and stabbed in the back and neck by two of the men.

The teen suffered several small puncture wounds to his back and neck, and is in hospital in a stable condition.

5:45am

Tough new penalties for 'food terrorists'

The government is cracking down on the people responsible for sticking needles inside strawberries across the country by increasing penalties for people who tamper with food.

These so-called "food terrorists" could face 10 to 15 years in jail under draft laws passed by the government on Thursday.

The changes were rushed through parliament in less than four hours, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for tough sanctions.

"I'm just focused on making sure no idiot goes into a supermarket this weekend and does something ridiculous," Mr Morrison said.

Labor has called for a review of the changes in 12 months to deal with any unintended consequences, particularly the inclusion of "providing the public with food" in the revised definition of "public infrastructure".

The new definition relates food contamination to an issue of national security.

More than 100 reports of tampered fruit are being investigated by police across the country, many of which are thought to be fake or copycat cases.