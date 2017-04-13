28°
Rural medical students to enjoy Bundy training hub

13th Apr 2017 5:17 PM
STUDY HUB: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd he expects the hubs to make a big difference:
STUDY HUB: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd he expects the hubs to make a big difference: Paul Braven GLA300117KEN

BUNDABERG will be one of 26 regions to become a regional training hub for medical students who will have greater opportunities to live, study and work closer to home.

Assistant Minister for Health David Gillespie said Bundaberg would benefit from the Federal Government's $28.5 million investment in Regional Training Hubs over 2016-17 to 2018-19.

He said it formed an essential component of the Integrated Rural Training Pipeline for Medicine helping to get more doctors and health professionals into regional Australia.

"Better co-ordination of medical training through the Regional Training Hubs will help us build the regional health workforce of the future,” Mr Gillespie said.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Regional Training Hub would be operated through the University of Queensland.

"This hub will work with local health services to enable students to continue rural training past university into postgraduate medical training,” Mr Pitt said.

"It will also help identify available places and match students with appropriate training opportunities across the various medical specialities, working within regional and rural Australia.”

Under the Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training program, $54.4 million has been allocated over 2016-17 to 2018-19 for 26 new Regional Training Hubs and three University Departments of Rural Health.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he expected the hub to make a big difference for the current imbalance in availability of services for regional students and patients.

"The statistics show that 80% of students, who study in the regions, stay in the regions; that's why supporting high quality regional and rural health training is such an important way to address rural health workforce shortages,” he said.

