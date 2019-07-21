Rural firies called to Red Hill Farms

RURAL firefighters have been called to a fire near Gin Gin which was reported at midday.

The vegetation fire is in Red Hill Farms Rd and was reported to the Rural Fire Service at 12.36pm.

As of 2pm there were seven vehicles at the scene, with an additional six vehicles on the way.

A Gin Gin Rural Fire Brigade spokesman said the fire was on "inaccessible land”.

Motorists in the area were urged to show caution and drive to conditions.

People who believe their property is under threat should call 000 immediately.