Rural fireys' most current warnings for Bundy region

Smoke from the Woodgate fires covers the sun. Mikayla Haupt

THERE are two separate warnings for the fire burning at Woodgate, as of earlier this morning.

LEAVE NOW: Woodgate/Walkers Point Road.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Kinkuna Waters (part of Woodgate/Walkers Point Road fire) bushfire.

Meanwhile the Buxton bushfire is burning within containment lines.

Last night, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said crews were monitoring a bushfire burning within containment lines at Devils Elbow Road, Buxton.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the area overnight.

Residents may be affected by a smoke haze over the coming days.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advise to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More information at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.