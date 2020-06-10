Rural firey receives award

ONE of the Bundaberg region’s rural firey’s has been recognised for his courage and commitment.

David Morton of the Bungadoo Rural Fire Service recently received the North Coast Regional Volunteer of the Year Award as part of Rural Fire Service Week celebrations.

“It’s a surprise and very humbling,” he said.

Mr Morton joined the Bungadoo Rural Fire Brigade in 2012 after he and his wife moved to the area.

“I was just amazed by these people in yellow trucks and jackets, and hearing how bad the fires can be,” he said.

“We had recently moved to the area and thought it would be a nice way to give back to the community.”

He said the Rural Fire Brigade was like a family.

“It’s nice to go out and see the same faces fighting the fires,” he said.

Mr Morton and his crew were just some of the brave fireys who helped fight the bushfires at Woodgate and Gregory last year.

“Some of the most memorable moments have been the large fires, you can see very quickly how weather conditions and the amount of fuel can change a fire’s behaviour, it just stands out,” he said.

He said one of the most rewarding things about being part of the Rural Fire Service was getting fires under control.

“It’s really rewarding when you go to the fire and get it under control relatively quickly and without,” he said.

“It’s just something you do when you go to a fire, if the structure is in the path we do our best to defend it and make sure people are moved to safety.

“It’s a job we accept when we become volunteers.”