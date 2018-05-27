Rural Fire Service to get life-saving defibrillators

FROM July all new Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Rural Fire Service vehicles will be installed with automated external defibrillators.

FROM July all new Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Rural Fire Service vehicles will be installed with automated external defibrillators. Sarah Steger

FROM July all new Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Rural Fire Service vehicles will be installed with automated external defibrillators.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the life-saving technology would be fitted as part of a QFES capital funding program.

"This initiative will result in about 50 new RFS vehicles being fitted with AEDs each year, at an annual cost of about $132,000," Mr Crawford said.

"The device is a form of first aid which can provide lifesaving early treatment in the case of cardiac arrest. It delivers an electric shock to the heart that converts the life-threatening heartbeat back to a normal rhythm."

Mr Crawford said the AEDs would be vital for RFS brigades, who were often the first responders to incidents in rural and regional areas.

"There will be programs in place to train staff in first aid and maintenance of the equipment," he said.

"The device will greatly enhance the safety of not only QFES staff and volunteers, but also members of the public. This is yet another example of how QFES prioritizes the safety of its workforce and the community it services."

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said there were more than 120 RFS vehicles across the state already fitted with AEDs.

"For many years AEDs have been installed in various brigades' RFS trucks through grants, additional funding and community group funding including the Red Cross and Rotary Australia," Ms Carroll said.

"While they may never have to use it, it's reassuring for staff and volunteers to know they have the equipment on hand to save a life."