Rural farm values on the up, agent says

UP AND DOWN: A new study found east Queensland land values have dropped - but there's no reason to worry in Bundy.

DECREASED land value is never good news for farmers, but the recent recorded fall is nothing to be worried about according to the Rural Bank's third annual Australian Farmland Values report.

The report, released yesterday, found the median value per hectare of Queensland farmland decreased by 2.8 per cent in 2017 following a 10.3 per cent increase in 2016.

According to the latest report farmland values were driven up across the board except for in east Queensland.

Local cane farmer Allan Dingle has been growing in the region for 40 years and said land prices had definitely not dropped.

"If anything, land values have elevated,” Mr Dingle said.

"There's even been exorbitant sales recorded in the region of over $100,000 per hectare.

"Our irrigated farmland is well above average.”

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle

Elders rural real estate agent Baden Lowrie services the Wide Bay and North Burnett regions and travels as far south as Gympie, west to Mundubbera and north to Biloela selling farmland properties.

Mr Lowrie's client base stretches over the macadamia, sugar cane, small crop, grazing and citrus industries and said he had experienced nothing but growth in the region.

"I don't believe there has been a decrease in horticulture values at all,” Mr Lowrie said.

"That report is referring to the whole state, but horticultural values have certainly increased and not decreased within the region.

DISAGREE: Elders rural real estate agent Baeden Lowry has seen nothing but growth in the Wide Bay region. Rod Green - Rural Pics

"Queensland is a big area and obviously there are very different property and land types thoughout the state, but I've seen land values for both grazing and horticulture grow in value.”

Rural Bank agribusiness regional manager John Elwood said the results of the 2017 report underlined the importance of taking a long-term view.

"While the long term median growth in Queensland's farmland values has outpaced inflation for more than two decades, landowners have a responsibility to systemically and rigorously evaluate their long-term business strategies,” Mr Elwood said.

The report revealed that while land values were relatively flat over five and 10 years, since 1998, farmland had increased at a strong annual growth rate of 6.3 per cent.