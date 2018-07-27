Rural debt crushing Queensland

QUEENSLAND'S farmers are swimming in more than $17 billion of debt and there's plenty of people in the Bundaberg region's agricultural sector feeling the pinch, a new report shows.

The Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority this week released a report into the sector's level of debt, breaking down the numbers by farming category and region.

The NewsMail yesterday analysed the report to see how key areas of the region's agricultural economy were impacted.

The report incorporated the Wide Bay region into the larger Southern Coastal area.

Sugar

The total debt for the state's sugar industry totalled $1.038 billion.

Compared to 2011, this was an increase of $62 million, with just under 300 borrowers reported.

In the Southern Coastal area, the average level of debt among borrowers was $502,000.

Meanwhile, the report found the average return to growers per tonne of cane last year was $40.60.

In December last year the state's sugar industry accounted for six per cent of the agricultural sector's total debt, and made up for 11 per cent of borrowers.

Horticulture

Horticulture also felt the sting. Growers in the vegetable industry owe $5.23 billion, with an average debt for borrowers of $973,000. There are 538 borrowers, down from 707 in 2011.

Meanwhile, farmers who work with tree crops saw debt rise $82 million to $6.7 million.

Some 925 borrowers owe on average of $726,000.

Beef

Cattle farmers are bearing the brunt of agricultural debts. Since 2011 their debt has risen $175 million and in 2017 the industry holds $9.35 billion in debt.

It dominates the total agricultural debt levels for the state, sitting at 54 per cent.

Farmers in the sector are holding up to $1.3 million on average in debt.

Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said many factors could affect the state of debt.

"It should be noted that debt is not static and things like export markets, interest rates and weather impacts all play a part in the debt held by primary producers,” Mr Furner said.