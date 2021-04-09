Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Billions of dollars worth of aircraft gather dust in airfield due to Covid-19
Business

Runway questions raised as Coast jets diverted to Brisbane

Scott Sawyer
9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Low cloud brought on by a recent low which dumped heavy rainfall across the region caused several flights to be diverted from Sunshine Coast Airport this week.

Six commercial flights were diverted from Sunshine Coast Airport to Brisbane Airport on Monday due to low clouds in the region.

It sparked speculation from aviation industry sources that the flights may have been able to land had the previous runway 18/36 remained in commission.

What New Zealand travel bubble means for Coast

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

It was decommissioned as part of the installation of the new 2450m, $334m runway which was opened in June, 2020.

An Airservices Australia spokeswoman said safety was the organisation's first priority and the flights were diverted due to limited visibility.

McDermott Aviation managing director Simon McDermott said the chief pilot of his fixed-wing aircraft had reported clear conditions on the Coast and told him the diverted planes would've been able to land on the old runway.

Sunshine Coast Airport's head of corporate relations Ayllie White said that was not the case.

"The southern section of the former runway 18/36 was repurposed as a taxiway to serve the southern apron area as part of the council's (Sunshine Coast Council) Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project, including parking for a future Code E aircraft," Ms White said.

"A shortened runway on the old northern alignment would not have been able to accommodate the jet traffic that was diverted on Monday."

airservices australia aviation aviation industry brisbane airport sunshine coast sunshine coast airport travel wild weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘READY TO FIRE’: Police find cocked gun in fidgety man’s bag

        Premium Content ‘READY TO FIRE’: Police find cocked gun in fidgety man’s bag

        Crime The man told officers there was “nothing of interest inside” before they made the startling discovery.

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...

        Why this weekend a good time to hit region’s beaches

        Premium Content Why this weekend a good time to hit region’s beaches 

        News BEACH REPORT: Great news for local beachgoers and tourists this weekend.

        NEW DRAW: Who’s kicking off 2021 NDRL comp this weekend

        Premium Content NEW DRAW: Who’s kicking off 2021 NDRL comp this weekend

        News See who’s playing in the opening Northern Districts Rugby League matches this...