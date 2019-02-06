Runs flow for juniors in latest round

NO LOOKING: Lachlan Heycox smacks the ball for YMCA.

CRICKET: For the second time this season, an under-12 side has scored more than 300 in an innings in Bundaberg cricket.

YMCA reached the mark on Saturday, making 5/305 against Isis in wet U12A competition.

The first side to achieve the feat The Waves at the end of last year.

The YMCA cricketers weren't the only ones in form, with Brothers U16 player Matt Jackson making 100 against Maryborough. It was his third century this season.

Full results are below.

Rum City Foods U12A

Brothers Escapes v The Waves

Brothers Escapes

R. Gibbs.....17

S. MacDonald.....9

K. Pole.....11

L. Marsman.....0

L. Griffiths.....0

S. Wilson.....0

J. Bauer.....0

J. Cronin.....1

A. Mathiesen.....11

Total:.....69

Bowling: Trebbin 4-0-15-0, Hallett 2-0-11-0, Munro 4-1-12-1, Jacobsen 4-1-4-1, L Henry 3.4-0-5-2, Korner 2-1-5-0, Sydes 2-1-4-0, T Henry 3-0-7-2, Coates 2-0-5-1

The Waves

J Sydes.....36

R Korner.....35

T Coates.....59

L Henry.....45

L Trebbin.....0

N Jacobsen.....20

J Munro.....11

F Hallett.....7

Total:.....2/287

Bowling: Wilson 3-0-24-0, MacDonald 2-0-10-0, Griffiths 5-0-63-0, Marsman 5-0-44-0, Mathiesen 3.5-0-37-1, Gibbs 4-0-36-1, Cronin 3-0-27-0, Pole 4-0-33-0

Brothers Mustangs v Norths

Brothers Mustangs

S Millett.....12

SA Millett.....0

H Hirst.....19

B Wilson.....0

T Lamond.....86

S Slater.....4

R Collin.....0

B McCulla.....1

A Lamond.....9

Total:.....7/183

Bowling: Eade 4-0-25-2 8, McKenzie 4-0-23-0, Hamel 3-0-22-1, Trace 4-1-26-0, Bennett 2-0-8-0, Poulter 3-0-14-0, Irwin 4-0-16-2, Hill 4-0-32-1, Mather 2-0-3-0

Norths

B Bennett.....15

J Mather.....5

R McKenzie.....0

E Hamel.....12

L Eade.....2

A Poulter.....2

J Irwin.....2

C Trace.....6

G Hill.....1

Total:.....67

Bowling: Collin 3-0-11-0, T Lamond 2-0-8-0, SK Millett 2-0-7-1, SA Millett 2-0-7-2, A Lamond 2.4-1-4-1, Wilson 2-0-11-1, McCulla 2-0-10-1, Hirst 2-0-5-2

Isis v YMCA

Isis

J Hill.....5

C White.....12

J Sim.....29

J Cocking.....0

A White.....0

R Santacaterina.....5

F Hill.....0

X Freeman.....0

C Holland-Clark.....2

S Murton.....0

Total:.....8/87

Bowling: Perry 3-0-17-0, Pollitt 3-1-5-0, Kelly 3-0-6-1, Heycox 3-2-3-0, Fagg 3-1-8-0, Felstead 3-1-11-1, Baker 3-0-21-1, Maher 2.1-0-6-1, Faint 2-1-1-2

YMCA

B Fagg.....33

L Faint.....4

T Maher.....0

R Felstead.....88

L Heycox.....70

C Pollitt.....10

J Kelly.....29

T Baker.....24

M Perry.....1

Total:.....5/305

Bowling: Santacaterina 4-0-36-2, Sim 2-0-17-0, Holland-Clark 3-0-21-0, Freeman 3-0-40-0, F Hill 2-0-17-0, J Hill 3-0-18-1, C White 2-0-32-0, A White 3-0-31-0, Wilkin 3-0-33-0, Murton 2-0-13-1, Cocking 3-0-40-1

Rum City Foods U12B

The Waves Gold v Norths Maroon

The Waves Gold

A Stuchbery.....52

L Hamilton.....25

D Black.....26

A Svensson.....29

C Jay.....37

Total:.....4/185

No bowling statistics provided

Norths Maroon

No batting statistics provided

Total:.....9/112

Bowling: Stuchbery 5-0-19-3, Jay 5-0-31-1, Hamilton 2-0-10-0, Black 5-0-38-2, Svensson 3-0-14-2

No results between YMCA/The Waves Blue and Norths White at time of print.

Past Highs had the bye

Rum City Foods U14

Past Highs/Isis v YMCA

Past Highs/Isis

C Rehbein.....0

J McMahon.....15

J Rehbein.....69

C Johnson.....5

M Sim.....2

N Findlay.....20

H Baldry.....7

B Hetherington.....1

O Baldwin.....0

T De Martin.....3

J Santacaterina.....5

Total:.....145

Bowling: Faint 6-0-33-4, Dahal 4-0-27-0, van der Merwe 2-0-20-0, van Rooyen 5.1-0-17-2, Singh 6-0-30-1, Dempsey 4-1-15-2

YMCA

C Muller.....2

A Dahal.....0

J Faint.....21

R Dempsey.....58

D van Rooyen.....5

C van der Merwe.....15

K Singh.....2

D Cavanagh.....0

S Shuttleworth.....8

S Hossain.....0

B Hupalo.....1

Total:.....9/128

Bowling: Santacaterina 6-3-12-2, J Rehbein 6-0-31-1, Sim 2-0-13-0, McMahon 4-0-11-1, De Martin 3-1-10-1, Baldwin 1-0-1-1, Hetherington 1-0-9-0, Baldry 1-0-6-0, CS Rehbein 3-0-16-0, Findlay 1-0-7-0 1, Johnson 2-0-9-2

Hervey Bay Colts v Brothers Everests

Hervey Bay Colts

F Ignatenko.....20

L Crack.....15

Total:.....5/109

Bowling: Rea 3-0-4-0, Szegfu 3-0-7-0, Mathiesen 3-0-21-0, Clarke 3-0-6-0, Boge 2-0-8-0, Collin 1-0-3-0, Schneider 4-0-10-4, Bayley 3-0-8-0, P Marshman 3-0-19-0, Thomas 2-0-7-1, B Marshman 2-0-13-0

Brothers Everests

J Rea.....13

B Marshman.....5

R Thomas.....25

D Collin.....7

H Szegfu.....3

K Bayley.....7

O Schneider.....0

A Rehbein.....4

O Mathiesen.....13

P Marshman.....3

O Boge.....6

Total:.....10/102

Bowling: Scanlan 3.1-0-21-1, Grimsley 6-0-17-2, Lethborg 6-0-15-1, Stewart 3.5-0-15-2, Ignatenko 6-1-20-1 0 0

Hervey Bay Brumbies v Bundaberg Bolts

Hervey Bay Brumbies

J Harvey.....41

B Loveridge.....65

Total:.....3/228

Bowling: Rowlands 5-0-28-0, B Staines 5-0-23-1, T Staines 3-0-14-1, Prichard 3-0-28-0, Richardson 3-0-30-0, Brunjes 2-0-29-0, N Milliken 2-0-22-0, E Milliken 3-0-28-0, Drewett 4-0-21-0

Bundaberg Bolts

B Staines.....2

R Rowlands.....23

T Staines.....31

T Stumer.....43

R Richardson.....0

J Brunjes.....9

A Prichard.....1

E Milliken.....3

N Milliken.....0

M Drewett.....1

Total:.....8/171

Bowling: J Mcshane 4-0-12-2, M Geldard 4-1-21-3

No results between The Waves and Maryborough at time of print

Rum City Foods U16

Maryborough v Brothers Rangers

Brothers Rangers

T Cox.....2

H Wessel.....17

M Jackson.....100

J Kirchner.....10

M Frohloff.....3

E Rach.....6

E Ryan.....39

Total:.....5/210

Bowling: R Wilcox 5-0-38-2, M Waldock 2-0-18-1

Maryborough

C Copas.....21

G McKay.....20

Total:.....112

Bowling: Jackson 3-0-19-0, Rathbone 3-0-22-1, Johnson 3-0-11-2, Freeman 4-0-17-2, Wessel 1-0-12-1, Frohloff 3-0-19-0, Rach 3-0-9-1, Pole 1-0-1-0, Kirchner 1-1-0-1

The Waves v Hervey Bay Brumbies

The Waves

J Munro.....39

K Hard.....0

J Beveridge.....6

B Henricksen.....1

C Szegfu.....18

L Modrow.....64

A Cunnington.....8

L Smith.....0

J Beveridge.....1

Total:.....165

Bowling: K Barr 6-1-10-1, C Du Plooy 6-0-25-2

Hervey Bay Brumbies

B Du Plooy.....9

C Du Plooy.....19

Total:.....61

Bowling: Szegfu 4-0-13-2, Hard 3-0-6-1, Cunnington 3-0-15-0, Modrow 3-0-11-1, Beveridge 2-0-8-0, Henricksen 1.1-1-0-1

YMCA v Hervey Bay Colts

Hervey Bay Colts

J Geldard.....15

I Kelsey.....25

Total:.....95

Bowling: Pollitt 6-0-16-2, Grigg 3.3-0-10-2, Flor 6-0-17-3, Heycox 6-3-14-1, Tominich 3-1-10-0, Price 2-0-15-1, Cavanagh 1-0-5-1, Faint 1-0-3-0

YMCA

J Gray.....4

D Heycox.....57

T Price.....0

K Pollitt.....10

Z Faint.....17

N Cavanagh.....1

S Cavanagh.....5

B Flor.....4

Total:.....6/134

Bowling: Kelsey 6-2-12-3, Robinson 2-0-15-2