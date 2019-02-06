Runs flow for juniors in latest round
CRICKET: For the second time this season, an under-12 side has scored more than 300 in an innings in Bundaberg cricket.
YMCA reached the mark on Saturday, making 5/305 against Isis in wet U12A competition.
The first side to achieve the feat The Waves at the end of last year.
The YMCA cricketers weren't the only ones in form, with Brothers U16 player Matt Jackson making 100 against Maryborough. It was his third century this season.
Full results are below.
Rum City Foods U12A
Brothers Escapes v The Waves
Brothers Escapes
R. Gibbs.....17
S. MacDonald.....9
K. Pole.....11
L. Marsman.....0
L. Griffiths.....0
S. Wilson.....0
J. Bauer.....0
J. Cronin.....1
A. Mathiesen.....11
Total:.....69
Bowling: Trebbin 4-0-15-0, Hallett 2-0-11-0, Munro 4-1-12-1, Jacobsen 4-1-4-1, L Henry 3.4-0-5-2, Korner 2-1-5-0, Sydes 2-1-4-0, T Henry 3-0-7-2, Coates 2-0-5-1
The Waves
J Sydes.....36
R Korner.....35
T Coates.....59
L Henry.....45
L Trebbin.....0
N Jacobsen.....20
J Munro.....11
F Hallett.....7
Total:.....2/287
Bowling: Wilson 3-0-24-0, MacDonald 2-0-10-0, Griffiths 5-0-63-0, Marsman 5-0-44-0, Mathiesen 3.5-0-37-1, Gibbs 4-0-36-1, Cronin 3-0-27-0, Pole 4-0-33-0
Brothers Mustangs v Norths
Brothers Mustangs
S Millett.....12
SA Millett.....0
H Hirst.....19
B Wilson.....0
T Lamond.....86
S Slater.....4
R Collin.....0
B McCulla.....1
A Lamond.....9
Total:.....7/183
Bowling: Eade 4-0-25-2 8, McKenzie 4-0-23-0, Hamel 3-0-22-1, Trace 4-1-26-0, Bennett 2-0-8-0, Poulter 3-0-14-0, Irwin 4-0-16-2, Hill 4-0-32-1, Mather 2-0-3-0
Norths
B Bennett.....15
J Mather.....5
R McKenzie.....0
E Hamel.....12
L Eade.....2
A Poulter.....2
J Irwin.....2
C Trace.....6
G Hill.....1
Total:.....67
Bowling: Collin 3-0-11-0, T Lamond 2-0-8-0, SK Millett 2-0-7-1, SA Millett 2-0-7-2, A Lamond 2.4-1-4-1, Wilson 2-0-11-1, McCulla 2-0-10-1, Hirst 2-0-5-2
Isis v YMCA
Isis
J Hill.....5
C White.....12
J Sim.....29
J Cocking.....0
A White.....0
R Santacaterina.....5
F Hill.....0
X Freeman.....0
C Holland-Clark.....2
S Murton.....0
Total:.....8/87
Bowling: Perry 3-0-17-0, Pollitt 3-1-5-0, Kelly 3-0-6-1, Heycox 3-2-3-0, Fagg 3-1-8-0, Felstead 3-1-11-1, Baker 3-0-21-1, Maher 2.1-0-6-1, Faint 2-1-1-2
YMCA
B Fagg.....33
L Faint.....4
T Maher.....0
R Felstead.....88
L Heycox.....70
C Pollitt.....10
J Kelly.....29
T Baker.....24
M Perry.....1
Total:.....5/305
Bowling: Santacaterina 4-0-36-2, Sim 2-0-17-0, Holland-Clark 3-0-21-0, Freeman 3-0-40-0, F Hill 2-0-17-0, J Hill 3-0-18-1, C White 2-0-32-0, A White 3-0-31-0, Wilkin 3-0-33-0, Murton 2-0-13-1, Cocking 3-0-40-1
Rum City Foods U12B
The Waves Gold v Norths Maroon
The Waves Gold
A Stuchbery.....52
L Hamilton.....25
D Black.....26
A Svensson.....29
C Jay.....37
Total:.....4/185
No bowling statistics provided
Norths Maroon
No batting statistics provided
Total:.....9/112
Bowling: Stuchbery 5-0-19-3, Jay 5-0-31-1, Hamilton 2-0-10-0, Black 5-0-38-2, Svensson 3-0-14-2
No results between YMCA/The Waves Blue and Norths White at time of print.
Past Highs had the bye
Rum City Foods U14
Past Highs/Isis v YMCA
Past Highs/Isis
C Rehbein.....0
J McMahon.....15
J Rehbein.....69
C Johnson.....5
M Sim.....2
N Findlay.....20
H Baldry.....7
B Hetherington.....1
O Baldwin.....0
T De Martin.....3
J Santacaterina.....5
Total:.....145
Bowling: Faint 6-0-33-4, Dahal 4-0-27-0, van der Merwe 2-0-20-0, van Rooyen 5.1-0-17-2, Singh 6-0-30-1, Dempsey 4-1-15-2
YMCA
C Muller.....2
A Dahal.....0
J Faint.....21
R Dempsey.....58
D van Rooyen.....5
C van der Merwe.....15
K Singh.....2
D Cavanagh.....0
S Shuttleworth.....8
S Hossain.....0
B Hupalo.....1
Total:.....9/128
Bowling: Santacaterina 6-3-12-2, J Rehbein 6-0-31-1, Sim 2-0-13-0, McMahon 4-0-11-1, De Martin 3-1-10-1, Baldwin 1-0-1-1, Hetherington 1-0-9-0, Baldry 1-0-6-0, CS Rehbein 3-0-16-0, Findlay 1-0-7-0 1, Johnson 2-0-9-2
Hervey Bay Colts v Brothers Everests
Hervey Bay Colts
F Ignatenko.....20
L Crack.....15
Total:.....5/109
Bowling: Rea 3-0-4-0, Szegfu 3-0-7-0, Mathiesen 3-0-21-0, Clarke 3-0-6-0, Boge 2-0-8-0, Collin 1-0-3-0, Schneider 4-0-10-4, Bayley 3-0-8-0, P Marshman 3-0-19-0, Thomas 2-0-7-1, B Marshman 2-0-13-0
Brothers Everests
J Rea.....13
B Marshman.....5
R Thomas.....25
D Collin.....7
H Szegfu.....3
K Bayley.....7
O Schneider.....0
A Rehbein.....4
O Mathiesen.....13
P Marshman.....3
O Boge.....6
Total:.....10/102
Bowling: Scanlan 3.1-0-21-1, Grimsley 6-0-17-2, Lethborg 6-0-15-1, Stewart 3.5-0-15-2, Ignatenko 6-1-20-1 0 0
Hervey Bay Brumbies v Bundaberg Bolts
Hervey Bay Brumbies
J Harvey.....41
B Loveridge.....65
Total:.....3/228
Bowling: Rowlands 5-0-28-0, B Staines 5-0-23-1, T Staines 3-0-14-1, Prichard 3-0-28-0, Richardson 3-0-30-0, Brunjes 2-0-29-0, N Milliken 2-0-22-0, E Milliken 3-0-28-0, Drewett 4-0-21-0
Bundaberg Bolts
B Staines.....2
R Rowlands.....23
T Staines.....31
T Stumer.....43
R Richardson.....0
J Brunjes.....9
A Prichard.....1
E Milliken.....3
N Milliken.....0
M Drewett.....1
Total:.....8/171
Bowling: J Mcshane 4-0-12-2, M Geldard 4-1-21-3
No results between The Waves and Maryborough at time of print
Rum City Foods U16
Maryborough v Brothers Rangers
Brothers Rangers
T Cox.....2
H Wessel.....17
M Jackson.....100
J Kirchner.....10
M Frohloff.....3
E Rach.....6
E Ryan.....39
Total:.....5/210
Bowling: R Wilcox 5-0-38-2, M Waldock 2-0-18-1
Maryborough
C Copas.....21
G McKay.....20
Total:.....112
Bowling: Jackson 3-0-19-0, Rathbone 3-0-22-1, Johnson 3-0-11-2, Freeman 4-0-17-2, Wessel 1-0-12-1, Frohloff 3-0-19-0, Rach 3-0-9-1, Pole 1-0-1-0, Kirchner 1-1-0-1
The Waves v Hervey Bay Brumbies
The Waves
J Munro.....39
K Hard.....0
J Beveridge.....6
B Henricksen.....1
C Szegfu.....18
L Modrow.....64
A Cunnington.....8
L Smith.....0
J Beveridge.....1
Total:.....165
Bowling: K Barr 6-1-10-1, C Du Plooy 6-0-25-2
Hervey Bay Brumbies
B Du Plooy.....9
C Du Plooy.....19
Total:.....61
Bowling: Szegfu 4-0-13-2, Hard 3-0-6-1, Cunnington 3-0-15-0, Modrow 3-0-11-1, Beveridge 2-0-8-0, Henricksen 1.1-1-0-1
YMCA v Hervey Bay Colts
Hervey Bay Colts
J Geldard.....15
I Kelsey.....25
Total:.....95
Bowling: Pollitt 6-0-16-2, Grigg 3.3-0-10-2, Flor 6-0-17-3, Heycox 6-3-14-1, Tominich 3-1-10-0, Price 2-0-15-1, Cavanagh 1-0-5-1, Faint 1-0-3-0
YMCA
J Gray.....4
D Heycox.....57
T Price.....0
K Pollitt.....10
Z Faint.....17
N Cavanagh.....1
S Cavanagh.....5
B Flor.....4
Total:.....6/134
Bowling: Kelsey 6-2-12-3, Robinson 2-0-15-2