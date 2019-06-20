Running rings around Bundy once again

MASS START: Racers head off on the 10km run at the Bundaberg Ring Road Run in 2017. The race returns this year, organised by the Cancer Council.

RUNNING: The organisers of the Ring Road Run are hoping a late rise in numbers can help the event make a triumphant return to the Bundaberg community.

The event returns this weekend, for the first time since 2017, with the Cancer Council Queensland coming on board to organise the event.

So far around 250 people have registered for the event.

"We're pretty happy considering this is the first year it is returning,” Cancer Council Queensland senior coordinator for regional fundraising in Wide Bay Jillian Huth said.

"We're hoping to hit 300 before Sunday and then hope to add another 100 more on the day as we predict we'll get those numbers.”

The courses will remain almost identical to the same event in 2017 but have one significant change.

The 10km course will be run over the 5km course, with two laps, so runners won't have to head out to Elliott Heads Rd and back.

"The decision was made to bring better community atmosphere to those runners rather than have them run out there,” Huth said.

"We hope people really enjoy it coming back and we are open to feedback to making it better.”

The event will also be raising funds for the Cancer Council to help them create a cancer free world.

Currently, 570 people die in the Wide Bay Burnett from cancer each year.

Runners, if they raise $25 or $50, can receive special gifts from the organisers for competing and raising funds.

Huth said the event was also important to raise awareness for the disease.

"We'll be putting out a heavy message on prevention,” she said.

"We'll be telling them how they can be in control of their health if they have a healthy lifestyle.

"The aim is to encourage the community as well to be proactive when it comes to daily checks on our bodies for any abnormalities.”

At this stage it is unknown if any of the 10km winners from 2017 will be back this year.

The NewsMail could not get confirmation on whether Ben Cameron, the male winner, was on the list to compete.

The women's winner from 2017, Bec Jenner, won't be competing because she is pregnant with her second child.

To register for the event, head to https://bit.ly/2XZniZF.