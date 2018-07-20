Running on Rum: 29 hour Kokoda challenge completed by locals

FOUR Bundy locals took on the Kokoda Challenge at the Gold Coast last week.

Ben Searle, Jayde Devlin, Matthew Hargrave and Shae Crawford trekked, climbed and descended across 96 km of unforgiving hinterland tracks for 29 hours 46 minutes.

'Running on Rum' team member Ben Searle said the team trekked from 7am Saturday, until 1pm Sunday, all while keeping their breaks to 20 minutes.

Ben said their goal was to finish on the 24 to 25 hour mark, however the challenge pushed the team to their limits.

"We all stuck together and looked after each other. Some of us went faster uphill than others, and some of us went faster downhill,” Mr Searle said.

"We had rules so that if we got to the top of a hill we stopped and waited for the last person to arrive and then it was their decision when we moved on. I think that sort of teamwork got us through to the end, a bit later than we expected but we made it.”

Teams were allowed support crews at checkpoints providing food, medical supplies and motivation.

The Bundy team raised over $2k in donations and finished 27th in its category.