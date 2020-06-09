Runners lace up for first Burnett event post lockdown

FIRST EVENT: Wondai Running Festival committee members Claire Kapernick, Liz Nicholson and Ros Heit with her fur baby Tessy after a morning training session in preparation for the festival on the fourth weekend in July 2020. Photo: Laura Blackmore

AS RESTRICTIONS ease across Queensland, an annual South Burnett running festival has been given the green light to go ahead this year.

Originally planned for June, Wondai Running Festival will now be held on the fourth weekend in July.

It will be one of the first community events to run in the region after many were forced to cancel earlier in the year when the lockdown was enforced.

Committee member Ros Heit said she was overjoyed they were hosting the event this time round.

"This will be our third event since it started," Mrs Heit said.

"We have a great committee and work really well together.

"We have increased our numbers each this.

"In saying that we will be following all of the COVID regulations," she said.

"We are very conscious of that and we want to make sure we keep people safe.

"The only difference this year is entries might have to be capped and proactive on keeping people separate.

Wondai Running Festival committee members Ros Heit, plus her fur baby Tessy, Claire Kapernick and Liz Nicholson can’t wait to host the annual running festival. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Committee member Claire Kapernick said she was pleased to see the festival coming to life after so much uncertainity.

"A lot of events cancelled or went virtual," Mrs Kapernick said.

"The point of our festival is to bring people together.

"We kept stalling but now we are thrilled to be able to bring it to Wondai and the region.

"There's really something for everyone at our family friendly event."

The Wondai Running Festival will be held on July 25 and 26, which coincides with the monthly Wondai Markets.

Registrations for the festival of running are now open here.