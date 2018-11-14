Menu
Woman who ran over fiance flees court
Run-over bride makes mad dash from court house

Chloe Lyons
by
14th Nov 2018 1:43 PM
A WOMAN who drunkenly ran her over her soon-to-be husband disguised herself with a hoodie and sunglasses after being sentenced for dangerous driving.

Kimberley Ilana Macdonald, 48, reversed over her fiance David Smith after he walked away from an argument when they were drunk at a party on a Bella Creek Rd property, west of Imbil in 2016.

Months later the pair married, but they have since separated.

She was sentenced in Maroochydore District Court this morning after she pleaded guilty last week to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and drink driving.

The court heard Macdonald drove past Mr Smith, before reversing over the top of him with the rear wheel passing over his chest.

MacDonald drank two bottles of wine and returned a blood alcohol reading of .118 per cent after the incident and Mr Smith drank more than a carton of beer.

There was no allegation she ran over him on purpose, rather that her driving was "careless".

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien said while both Macdonald and the victim gave false accounts of the event to emergency services, he acknowledged it was out of panic.

Judge O'Brien ordered Macdonald to two years' imprisonment, suspended immediately for an operational period of three years.

She was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Following the decision, a supporter of Macdonald took her a pair of clothes to change into in a bid to throw off the waiting media.

Macdonald finally emerged, swapping her blue blouse for a black hoodie and sunglasses, before running towards a waiting car which sped off.

