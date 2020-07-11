Run a mile in their shoes: Help rescue service fly in July

HELP HELICOPTER: Bundaberg police teamed up with RACQ LifeFlight Rescue this week, to help raise funds for their helicopter.

EMERGENCY services have joined forces to raise much needed funds for a local rescue organisation.

This week, Bundaberg police have been assisting RACQ LifeFlight Rescue with fundraising efforts, in a bid to cover costs including safety and medical equipment, fuel and maintenance of the rescue helicopter.

The initiative is part of the rescue service’s month-long campaign which encourages residents from around the state to run, walk or ride a combined 20,000km to match what a single rescue helicopter can fly in a month, while raising funds for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

Detective senior constable Brendan Smith said it was humbling to see locals enjoying a community event that had been missing for so long as a result of social distancing restrictions.

“Most of us have experienced first-hand how vital the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper is when attending serious jobs,” Detective senior constable Smith said.

“When the opportunity came up to show our support, there was no hesitation”.

Police managed to raise more than $4000 on the day and have almost reached the 500km mark, with plenty of time left to donate.

Students from St John’s Lutheran Kindergarten helped police dress for the occasion, making and donating helicopter costumes for police to wear while clocking up their kilometres.

Bundaberg police dogs Cluedo and Uzi along with the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chief bear also helped show their support on the day, posing for photos and high-fiving children on school holidays.

For more information about the campaign, click here.