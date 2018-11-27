Rumours of budget cuts at hospital addressed

THE Queensland Nurses Union has rejected concerns that Bundaberg Hospital will be understaffed over the festive season.

The claims were made by a "concerned nurse” who said the measures were part of an "effort to save money”.

However, Queensland Nursing Union regional organiser Linda Fuller and WBHHS CEO Adrian Pennington said there was no substance to the concerns.

Ms Fuller said she was not aware of any budget cuts at Bundaberg, and "if anything the hospital was on a recruitment drive for more nurses”.

"It's almost the opposite,” Ms Fuller told the NewsMail.

"There are no budget cuts that I am aware of and I'd be on to it if there was.”

Mr Pennington said the staffing arrangements for the Christmas and New Year period at Bundaberg Hospital were the same as previous years.

"Much like any other periods throughout the year, when we know to expect surges and drops in activity, our staffing during the Christmas and New Year period is based on service demand,” he said.

He said traditionally, there was a downturn in inpatient bed numbers during the Christmas and New Year period - due to a combination of factors including lower presentations, people wanting to be with their families and being given "gate leave” to go home for short periods, and no elective surgery being scheduled for the Christmas and New Year period only.

"All of these factors reduce our overall bed numbers, which means we require fewer clinical staff to be rostered on,” Mr Pennington said.

"We have a responsibility to use our public funds wisely, and reducing staffing to match lower demand is part of responsible financial management.”

Mr Pennington said the emergency department remained open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and most inpatient units remain open as normal.”