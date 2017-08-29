Rum, music and food what else could you want?

BIG SPIRIT: Festival goers enjoying the day at the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

LOCK the date in, one of Bundaberg's biggest festival is back.

The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival 2017 will kick off on October 14 at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

The award-winning festival returns for its fourth year and will again be a draw card for all rum lovers across the land.

As the weather warms up festival goers will be among the first to try, and buy, the latest Bundaberg rum release, Bundaberg Rum Small Batch Silver Reserve - a premium white rum perfect for summer cocktails.

The Bundaberg Small Batch Silver Reserve is hand crafted by blending the finest Bundaberg white rum with the smoothest aged reserves before being matured in first fill American oak bourbon barrels and charcoal filtered.

Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler said more than 7,000 people turned out for the festival last year and it was getting bigger and better every year.

He said you could expect flavour to be a big focus of the festival with more than 20 rum-inspired food stalls serving up dishes including pulled pork rolls with Kakadu Plum & Rum Sauce, BBQ rum sauce pork ribs, onion rings with rum dipping sauce and Bundaberg Royal Liqueur Gelato for a deliciously sweet hit.

Along with up rum-inspired food, rum cocktails, the best in local music and the latest Bundaberg Rum Distillery releases - the festival will be a celebration of all that Bundaberg has to offer, bringing together locals, travellers, and food and drink lovers alike.

The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival will open to the public with free entry from 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit: www.bundabergrum.com.au/sobf