RUM FESTIVAL: More drinks, more bars and twice the size

BIG SPIRIT: Festival goers enjoying the day at the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Paul Beutel

THIS year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever.

The event, at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, drew a record crowd of 7500 last year but Bundaberg Rum's Duncan Littler is expecting more than 10,000 this year.

To cater for the influx of Bundy lovers, Mr Littler said the company had gone all out to improve the festival.

He said the festival grounds would be twice the size of last year with Bundaberg Rum using their whole visitor carpark to accommodate the crowds.

"The festival is growing, it has momentum, " Mr Littler said.

"One of the big things we wanted to improve was bar service.

"We have more bars with more drinks.”

Bundaberg Rum is bringing in the Bundy Draught trailer this year for the first time.

The trailer serves Bundy and cola straight from the tap.

"You can't get Bundy Draught everywhere but it is a fan favourite,” Mr Littler said.

The Lazy Bear bar will be back, but the "star” drink of the day will be Bundy Rum mojitos according to Mr Littler.

The distiller is releasing a new white rum and the bars will be shaking up plenty of cocktails.

"It is a daytime event and a mojito is a great way to celebrate the sun, that's why we will be featuring the drink at the festival,” Mr Littler said.

But it's not only rum, there will be more rum inspired food than ever before.

Last year the event had 12 food vans, but that number has increased to more than 20.

"We have a great selection of local food vendors and we are bringing in some great vendors from out of town to mix it up a bit,” Mr Littler said.

"Ones people haven't seen.”

Mr Littler said feedback from last year's event revealed there was not enough shade or seating at the event.

"We have 5000 square metres of shade this year and four times as many umbrellas than last year,” Mr Littler said.

"Under the shade will be seating.

"We have created pallet chairs for under all the umbrellas.”

Entertainment will come from the finalists of the Battle of the Sounds Competition that is being held on Sea FM.

The top five artists will perform on the day with the winner getting a $2000 cash prize, double the amount given last year.

To close out the day, Bundaberg Rum has Brisbane based group the Radio Club Band booked for the event.

"They play all the hits of the day,” Mr Littler said.

Collectors of Bundaberg Rum won't be disappointed either.

The new white rum went live on the website on Friday.

Bundaberg Rum has released the Small Batch Reserve and Vintage with new labels and new bottle numbers.

Mr Littler said collectors can order a three-pack of rums with all same bottle and matching numbers.

"It's what the collectors have been asking for,” Mr Littler said.

In other good news for collectors, Mr Littler said there would be no lining up to collect rum at this year's event.

"People can go online and pay prior to festival and can pick up the bottle during the day whenever they want,” he said.

The festival is set to be held this year on Saturday, October 14.