Rum fest won't be rained on

OVERSEAS VISITORS: Tamsin Pape and Richard Manning from the UK enjoy the Bundaberg Rum Festival.
DESPITE the threat of storms and rain looming across the region this weekend, The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival is still going ahead.

Bundaberg Rum spokesman Duncan Littler said it was all systems go for the annual event on Saturday, with plans in place for any rainy weather.

"We are definitely still running our fantastic event and are well prepared for any rain that may come our way,” he said.

"We are keeping an eye on the weather and have more than 1000 sq m of under cover area available.”

"The festival will be going ahead in rain, hail or shine.”

Festival goers enjoy the day.
Mr Littler said over seven thousand people enjoyed the iconic event last year and this year, expectations were even higher.

"We are expecting about 10,000 people to walk through the festival gates,” he said.

Event-goers can expect a full day of entertainment, great-tasting rum, new rum releases and delicious food when things kick off from 10am until 5pm.

People can even take a tour through the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Centre with tours running every half hour.

