Rum City Masters surprise with state titles success

SWIMMING: The Rum City Masters have proven that the club can proudly punch above its weight.

The club returned from the recent Masters Swimming state titles in Rockhampton with a swag of medals from its swimmers and recognition as one of the best in the state.

Rum City Masters finished second behind Miami on aggregate and also finished third in handicap after sending 13 members to the titles.

The club also won more than 75 medals with more than half of them coming back to Bundaberg in gold.

"We're really happy about that (the success),” Rum City Master swimmer and publicity officer Lyle Ferguson said.

"The whole was delighted with what we done, we built on the results as the carnival went on.

"We were happy with everyone's performance because only 13 members went and 12 got some form of medal contention.”

The stand-out was Trudy Ford who won 13 medals but she wasn't alone.

Fellow Masters swimmers George Green won six gold medals including four in the 25m, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events.

Green also competed in the 1500m event, open to all athletes, but did it in the backstroke unlike others who raced in freestyle.

Ferguson said he was tired at the end of the meet but his fantastic ability was able to get him over the line.

In other results, Kim Branson won four gold medals with Daph Soppa continuing to dominate in her 80s.

She won three gold in the 80 to 84-year-old age group in the 25m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

"Daph has done verty well again,” Ferguson said.

"For Branson she's really just started up with the club two years ago and done really well for herself.

"She's a highly keen competitor and she's also a very nice lady too.

James Collins won three gold with Alex Pretorius and Ferguson each claiming one.

"It's just an extra medal to my cabinet for me, which is really lovely,” he said.

"It gave me satisfaction of knowing I was really good.”

Ferguson said the goal for many including him was now to get to the next Masters state titles that will be held at Chandler next year.

But before then, the club will host its own meet in June.