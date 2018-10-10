Menu
BOWLED: Wide Bay's Brycen Mitchell.
BOWLED: Wide Bay's Brycen Mitchell.
Sport

Rum City beats its rivals in under-21 cricket

Shane Jones
by
10th Oct 2018 11:12 AM
CRICKET: Bundaberg remains the best when it comes to under-21 cricket Wide Bay.

The side, playing as the northern zone, defeated the southern zone made up of South Burnett, the Fraser Coast and Gympie, by five wickets at Salter Oval on Sunday.

Southern batted first and as dismissed for 170 with Bundy's Callum Neubecker and Brady Thompson getting three wickets each.

Bundaberg got the runs through Rory Delaney (49) and captain Kye Leggett (32).

The win came on the back of Bundaberg claiming the under-19 title last year in the Wide Bay competition.

Players from both sides will now be selected for Wide Bay to play in the South Queensland championships in Ipswich on October 27 and 28.

The team for the titles will be announced later this week.

