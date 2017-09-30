Rum boss takes BNBT chair

THE booming regional tourism industry has a new Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism board with Bundaberg Rum's Duncan Littler the new chair.

He has come in at a good time with the latest statistics showing a 32% increase in domestic visitor nights and the region placed in Australia's Top 50 Regions with Tourism Research Australia.

BNBT general manager Katherine Reid welcomed the influential new faces to the volunteer board and the organisation.

She said the board, elected at the AGM this week by the active membership, would provide the strategic direction to her for the operation of the regional tourism organisation.

The new board consists of chairperson Duncan Littler, deputy chairperson Ross Peddlesden, directors Michael Owens, Ross Morgan, Teena Mammino, Rhys Kummerow and Cameron Bisley from Bundaberg Regional Council.

Mr Littler said he was really proud to be appointed the role of chair for Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism.

"Our region has so much to offer, whether it is access to the Great Barrier Reef, outstanding beaches, world class food and drink or the characters that call this place home,” Mr Littler said.

"There really is a reason for everyone to put a trip to the Bundaberg North Burnett Region on their bucket list.

"Our region's tourism industry has delivered some exceptional results in recent years and confidence is continuing to grow.

"I am really excited to help lead and work with our Bundaberg North Burnett team to ensure these great results continue and that tourism continues to play a key role in driving growth for our region's economy.”

The outgoing chair of two years, Mr Owens, commented on the organisation's 2016-17 Annual Report.

He said he was gratified to be part of a team that had once again punched above its weight in a competitive marketplace.

"The most recent National Visitor Survey results showed the Bundaberg North Burnett region in the Top 50 regions in Australia, ranked by visitor nights, with 1,990,000 domestic visitor nights in the Bundaberg region.”