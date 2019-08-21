Rugby star set to return to put spotlight on union

RUGBY UNION: Local rugby fans might be waiting until next month for the Rugby World Cup, but they only have to wait a few more days before rugby legend, World Cup winner and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist David Campese comes to the region.

Campese will be in Bundaberg Friday and Saturday for a special RWC preview dinner and a free David Campese Academy skills clinic.

This clinic will be open to all of the region's kids and coaches.

Waves Falcons Rugby Club Jeff Messitt said since Campese's last visit there had been a buzz generated around local rugby union and an increase in numbers.

"Rugby world wide has had a decline in numbers in recent years so it's good to see the rise in numbers this year,” he said.

"On the back of David's visit we introduced an Intrastate Christmas Cup with teams from Mackay to Hervey Bay, we now have teams from NSW and Darwin (NT) putting their hand up to attend this year.

"This is thanks to David and his Academy travelling around Australia and spreading the 'rugby love'.”

Messitt said one local school will be getting a visit from David Campese this Friday afternoon and hopefully he can inspire some young kids to take up the sport and travel the world playing "the game they play in heaven” just as Campese inspired him.

"I first met David in 1984 when he was touring with the Wallabies to the UK and Ireland,” he said.

"The Wallabies attended our school in Ireland and we got to chat to David Campese and other Wallabies, it was from this meeting my love for rugby grew. "What a way to travel the world, playing a game you love.”

On Friday night there will be a special Rugby World Cup preview with David Campese as guest speaker.

Everyone is welcome to attend and they will get to chat with the Wallaby legend and ask questions.

"After 15 years playing and 20 coaching it is time to start helping the coaches and kids to understand the running game,” Campese said.

Campese will also be sharing his stories, signing autographs and posing for photos - tickets are still available, and the dinner will be held at the Waves Sports Club from 6pm.

Messitt said on Saturday there will be a special free David Campese Academy at the Waves Sports complex from 9-10.30amn up.

To purchase tickets to the RWC dinner phone Matthew Clarkson on 0472 646 697 or Messitt on 0459 203 596.