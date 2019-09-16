Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Rugby League Ipswich replay: Brothers v Swifts, A Grade

15th Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MISSED the action of the Rugby League Ipswich grand finals over the weekend?

We've got you covered with an exclusive replay of all the games.

Press play on the video above to watch the full replay of the Brothers vs Swifts, A grade match.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs who went head to head on grand final weekend.

RUGBY LEAGE IPSWICH GRAND FINALS SCHEDULE:

Saturday

1.15pm: Under 13 - Goodna Black v Brothers Blue

2.30pm: Under 14 - Goodna Black v Norths Blue

4pm: Under 15 - Brothers v Redbank Plains Bears

5.30pm: Under 16 - Norths Blue v Redbank Plains Bears

7pm: Under 18 - Norths Blue v Brothers Blue

Sunday

11.30am: Under 20 - Brothers v Goodna Eagles

1.15pm: Reserve Grade - Goodna v Fassifern Bombers

3pm: A Grade - Brothers v Swifts Bluebirds

More Stories

a grade brothers livestream rugby league ipswich swifts bluebirds
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Wide Bay leads nation in housing price performance: Report

    premium_icon Wide Bay leads nation in housing price performance: Report

    News HOME values in the Wide Bay area have increased for the first time in years – outperforming the nation’s 11 regions, a new report reveals.

    Viability of bauxite facility for Bundy port investigated

    premium_icon Viability of bauxite facility for Bundy port investigated

    News “We are happy to continue to advocate the Port of Bundaberg as our favoured...

    Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    premium_icon Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    News More than 60 lives lost in the the water in Queensland

    CQUni named state’s best large training provider

    premium_icon CQUni named state’s best large training provider

    News CQUniversity says its status as a leader in vocational education and training has...