A rugby union club is in lockdown and expected to undergo a deep cleanse after a player tested positive to coronavirus.

A rugby union club is in lockdown and expected to undergo a deep cleanse after a player tested positive to coronavirus.

A local rugby union club is in lockdown and expected to undergo a deep cleanse after a player tested positive to coronavirus today.

Contact tracing is underway following the test result for the player in the Southern Bay Cyclones First 15 team, based at Redland Bay.

Club president Will Baker said the player, in his 30s, who lives at Forest Lake, was feeling fine but all games tonight and over the weekend were cancelled.

The Southern Bay Cyclones First 15 team had a player test positive for coronavirus

"The player is in good health but out of respect for him and the team we have decided not to play this weekend," Mr Baker said.

"All of our games this weekend were away games and the club has got an app which has recorded who was at the game," he said.

"We know off all our players but there may have been some spectators who arrived who did not sign in."

A Southern Bay Cyclones rugby player has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Baker said the club would remain closed even for training on Tuesday night, until after the cleaning process.

The team last played at the Redland Bay club house on Friday night last week beating the Logan Saints teams 14 to 10.

A call was put out this afternoon telling all spectators and players at the game, which kicked off at 8pm, last Friday to get tested it they have any symptoms.

Redland Hospital Fever Clinic turned away those from the club presenting without symptoms.

Originally published as Rugby club in lockdown after player tests positive