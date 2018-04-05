Menu
Israel Folau has caused a storm in saying gay people are destined to go to hell unless they repent.
Rugby Union

Rugby bosses call Folau meeting after ‘upsetting’ gay comments

by Staff writers
5th Apr 2018 5:55 PM

THE bosses of Rugby Australia and the Waratahs will meet with Wallabies superstar Israel Folau over his "upsetting" Instagram post declaring gay people are destined to go to hell.

RA and the NSW Rugby Union issued a joint statement on Thursday after Wallabies sponsor Qantas declared his comments "very disappointing".

It is the second time in two years that Folau, a devout Christian, has caused an uproar on social media, having  previously declared his opposition to same-sex marriage.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle and Waratahs boss Andrew Hore will meet with Folau to discuss his use of social media.

Israel Folau’s controversial comment on Instagram about gays.
Castle said both RA and NSW Rugby were treating the matter seriously.

"Israel's comment reflects his personal religious beliefs, however it does not represent the view of Rugby Australia or NSW Rugby," Castle said.

"We are aligned in our view that rugby is a game for all, regardless of sexuality, race, religion or gender, which is clearly articulated in rugby's inclusion policy.

"We understand that Israel's comment has upset a number of people and we will discuss the matter with him as soon as possible."

Folau is Australia's best, highest-paid and most marketable player and has scored 32 tries in 62 Tests.

The 29-year-old code hopper is a three-time John Eales Medallist and is set for a month on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in the Waratahs' win over the Brumbies.

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle is set to meet with Israel Folau.
