Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Raelene Castle has canned a planned phone call with Jake White.
Raelene Castle has canned a planned phone call with Jake White.
Rugby Union

Rugby Australia cancel secret coach call

by Julian Linden
29th Nov 2018 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY Australia boss Raelene Castle has cancelled her planned secret call with former Springboks coach Jake White after the World Cup-winning coach leaked details of the phone hook-up to News Corp.

The call was to have taken place on Thursday night but RA officials told White they weren't going ahead with the call after the leak added to speculation that Michael Cheika's job as head coach was on the line.

 

"Jake White approached Rugby Australia and asked to have a conversation," a spokesman for Rugby Australia said.

"Rugby Australia did not approach him but agreed to speak with him but have decided not to proceed with the call."

Speculation about Cheika's future has intensified after the Wallabies were hammered by England last weekend to end the season with nine losses in 13 Tests.

 

Michael Cheika is under pressure. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Michael Cheika is under pressure. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

 

RA has repeatedly said that Cheika would remain as head coach through to next year's World Cup in Japan but news of the planned hook-up with White was seen as the first sign that the board was having second thoughts.

White led South African to victory in the 2007 World Cup in France and is currently coaching in Japan.

Foxtel is your home for the Aviva Premiership. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

Show More
jake white michael cheika raelene castle rugby australia
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    VISIBLE FROM SPACE: Satellite's shocking snap of Qld fires

    premium_icon VISIBLE FROM SPACE: Satellite's shocking snap of Qld fires

    News PHOTOS from space have confirmed the overwhelming scale of this week's catastrophic bushfires in Queensland.

    • 29th Nov 2018 12:04 PM
    Tilt train passengers sleep at Bundy station overnight

    premium_icon Tilt train passengers sleep at Bundy station overnight

    News Passengers slept on the Spirit of Queensland overnight at Bundy

    • 29th Nov 2018 11:12 AM
    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    WATCH AND ACT: Round Hill blaze rages on

    News Round Hill fire racing down from Deepwater National Park, 5 days on

    Local Partners