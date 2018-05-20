Menu
RUG UP: Break out the winter woolies Bundy, overnight minimums are set to drop to below 10 degrees tonight.
News

Rug up Bundy, it's going to be a cold night

Carolyn Booth
by
20th May 2018 4:30 PM

BREAK out the winter woolies Bundy, overnight minimums are set to drop to below 10 degrees tonight for just the third time this month.

And the nights are expected to remain a little chilly until at least Wednesday.

On May 12 and 13 temps fell to 9 and 8 degrees respectively and tonight will also see the mercury drop to a crisp 9 degrees minimum overnight and again tomorrow.

Overnight Wednesday it's expected to drop one degrees further to 8 degrees, before the minimums warm up to a more tolerable 13 or 14 degrees for the remainder of the week.

Maximum temperatures however will remain consistent for the week, with sunny tops of 25 or 26 degrees forecast.

Last May Bundaberg didn't see a single night fall below 10 degrees, with the coolest minimum recorded at 13.1 degrees on May 31.

Bundaberg News Mail

