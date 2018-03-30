Teed-off golfer snaps over barking shih tzu

CHAMPION golfer Brett Ogle has found himself in a deep bunker after a neighbourhood dispute about a barking dog escalated into claims of threats, intimidation and calls to the police in their up-market suburb, a court has heard.

Malvern East resident ­Alexandra Kipouridis this week applied to take out a formal intervention order against Ogle, claiming she had been forced to call police because of his behaviour, which allegedly included standing on a ladder and abusing her over their rear fence and on another ­occasion threatening her son.

Former golf pro Brett Ogle in Cairns. Picture: Stewart McLean

The fight allegedly started over Ms Kipouridis's pet dog, a Maltese shih tzu called Ollie, and his barking.

"I just want to feel safe. I want to feel protected in my backyard. I don't want to be living in fear," Ms Kipouridis told the court.

"We have had neighbours come to us to say, 'Why is a neighbour screaming at us?'"

Ms Kipouridis told a magistrates' court she had called police several times, but was told they could only intervene in low-level neighbourhood disputes if an intervention order was in place and it had been breached.

Ms Kipouridis told the court she had CCTV footage and photos, which she would supply to the court, of Ogle standing on a ladder and abusing her over the fence.

Brett Ogle outside court. Picture: Nicole Garmston

Ogle's lawyer, Francis Scully, described the dog as "small white ball of fluff" with a "high-pitched bark". He told Judicial Registrar Richard O'Keefe that the dog's barking could be heard from Ogle's property and had ­interrupted the champion golfer's sleep.

Mr Scully wanted to have the hearing suppressed, telling the court Ogle was a "brand" with a high profile.

The suppression application failed.

Ms Kipouridis said her dog barked occasionally at possums but spent most of its time indoors. She said she'd had the dog for eight years, but only in the past year had the dispute arisen. Mr O'Keefe told Ms Kipouridis the matter could be resolved in the first instance with an undertaking, not a formal court order.

Ogle agreed to making a partial undertaking, promising not to stalk or harass the Kipouridis family.

But Ms Kipouridis rejected the offer, and wants to apply for a full order banning Ogle from being within 2m of her property - a sticking point as their yards join at the corner.

The matter returns to court in May.