Rubyanna plant takes out award

THEY may not be turning water into wine, but Bundaberg Regional Council's Rubyanna waste water facility is the next best thing.

The council has been awarded a of Public Works Engineering Australasia Queensland Excellence Award in the category of design and construction of water, waste water, sewerage and drought management projects $2-$5 million for the Burnett River Discharge Facility for Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The awards recognise councils and individuals who have demonstrated best practice and innovation in public works projects across the state.

The council was also awarded for its part in the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils for the Joint Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which took out the award for the design and construction of water, waste water, sewerage and drought management projects over $5 million.

The discharge facility for the treatment plant is the result of significant planning to address regional growth, regulatory compliance and to improve water quality in the Burnett River. The project attracted cultural heritage challenges, time and cost pressures but technical innovation delivered a river pipeline through an environmentally sensitive river bank, protecting the cultural heritage significance of the area and ensuring that the final flood-resilient solution was fit for purpose.

The WBBROC comprises the Bundaberg, North Burnett, Fraser Coast and Cherbourg Aboriginal councils. After an extensive period of planning, the group delivered a large-scale joint procurement of sewer relining services to extend the life of sewer assets and deliver efficiencies for water and sewerage customers.

A total of 20 awards were presented at the gala dinner and awards ceremony held at the Ville Resort in Townsville where 350 of the state's leading authorities on engineering gathered for the conference.

IPWEAQ CEO Leigh Cunningham said the awards had attracted a record number of nominations: 55 projects and 11 individual nominations submitted from large and small councils.

"Introduced in 2002, the awards aim to recognise excellence, innovation, forward-thinking and sustainability in the delivery of projects that benefit Queensland communities,” she said.

The winners of each award will be featured in IPWEAQ's quarterly e-journal, Engineering for Public Works and in the annual awards commemorative book.

"The awards ceremony is always a highlight and there is an enormous amount of respect given to the award nominees as well as the winners,” she said.