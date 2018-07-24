Ruben saved from trawler tragedy by luck and love

MOVING MOMENT: Sammy and Ruben McDornan during their interview with 60 Minutes. Ruben says it was his wife that kept him going during the nightmare ordeal.

60 Minutes reporter Allison Langdon shares her story about one of our region's worst tragedies...

WE OFTEN overuse the word miracle, in fact it's a word I rather dislike.

But here I find myself challenged to find any other description of the story I'm about to tell.

It's a powerful tale of mateship, disaster, survival, love and rescue.

Had it not been for the sheer bloody determination of 32-year-old Ruben McDornan to survive against all odds, we'd know scant detail of what happened on the fateful evening of October 16, 2017.

It's become known as "The Dianne Disaster” - which was the name of the fishing dive boat that took six fit, extraordinary men down with her when she sank to the sea floor off the central coast of Queensland - and spared just one life.

Was it not for Ruben we wouldn't know how this brave band of brothers fought to their very last breath to return to the ones they love.

Eli Tonks, Adam Hoffman, Zac Feeney, Chris Sammut, Adam Bidner and the skipper Ben Leahy were six of the strongest, most capable men you can imagine.

They, along with Ruben, were slug divers - harvesting sea cucumbers from the ocean floor.

It was a job which saw them diving up to six times a day to depths of 30 metres.

As Zac Feeney's sister Jackie Perry told me: "If anyone could've got out, it was those men. They were too strong, too experienced, too capable.”

The ocean was their second home and they treated each other like family.

So what happened that night?

The weather was rough, but as Ruben explained they'd been out in far worse.

All resting in their bunks, with the exception of the skipper Ben who was in the wheelhouse, suddenly everything got turned upside down and the men were plunged into a darkness we can't even imagine.

"There wasn't a noise, there wasn't a bang,” Ruben said.

"It just did one roll and just continued to roll. It turned extremely quick.”

All seven were crammed into the wheelhouse, which was the only way out.

As Ruben was the first to the door he tried to open it, but with all the pressure of the water pouring in it wouldn't budge.

"I just saw the door to get out and I ran and fly-kicked,” Ruben said.

"I just bounced straight off, so that's when I screamed, 'the door's jammed, I can't get through it.

"I thought I was going to die. I was like, 'this is it, we're not getting out.”

Just visually what these men were dealing with fills me with dread.

As they rushed to try and open the windows, Ruben refused to leave the door.

And as he took his final breath before the wheelhouse was completely submerged, he wondered if dying would hurt.

Then came his first miracle.

The pressure both in and outside equalised and as he described, "the door just breathed”.

He managed to jam his fingers in it and squeeze his whole body out.

Remember it is pitch black and everything is upside down.

He fumbled his way past fishing nets, coolers and whatever else was on the back of the boat and somehow - another miracle - roared from the water and drew breath.

He'd escaped.

It was 7.30pm. He figured it would be just moments before his friends also popped.

They did not.

Clinging to the overturned hull trying to protect himself from the hammering rain, wind and huge swell, after an hour came the third miracle.

"I could hear some banging, and I just banged and then instantly I heard banging back,” Ruben said.

"It was like someone was tapping. Then I just screamed into the hull, then I heard a voice scream straight back.

"They were working on something, they were making efforts. They never stopped making an effort to get out.”

This is something that haunts Ruben to this day.

At least two of his mates were alive for at least three hours, but because it had all happened so quickly the emergency beacon, the EPIRB, hadn't been set off and no mayday call made.

All of their families were home either enjoying dinner or watching television, having no idea of the tragedy unfolding on the wild seas.

They were alone, no-one was coming.

Had the alarm been raised could any of those men have been rescued? In all honesty it's probably unlikely but still there was a chance "a window”.

Four hours after she'd capsized the Dianne sank to the ocean floor; Ruben's trapped mates had run out of time.

They went down with her, leaving Ruben all alone in just his footy shorts and about nine kilometres offshore in treacherous conditions.

I think most of us would have given up at this stage.

Knowing there's no chance of rescue - how can there be when no-one knows to look for you - and being so far out to sea in waters known for tiger sharks that follow the whales.

Luckily - and perhaps this is the fourth miracle - Ruben was as fit as he'd ever been.

Just that morning before setting sail from Bundaberg Port he'd gone for a casual 10-kilometre run.

He says it was the love of his wife Sammy which drove him to keep going and not give up.

"I was talking to Sammy a lot,” said.

"I was just saying, 'don't worry, I'm going to make it and I'm not going to disappoint you'.

"To me, the feeling was really weird. It was like I was letting her down by not giving it my all.”

For Ruben arguably the toughest moment came with the sunrise, when he realised he'd overshot the headland and was so far out to sea he could no longer see land.

To make things worse, if that's even possible, the tide had changed and was dragging him further out to sea.

Miracle number five.

In port at the historical town of 1770, Mal and Linda Priday - having been hammered for two nights by 35-knot winds - decided it would be safer on the open seas.

There was a flood emergency on land and they were the only boat out that day.

What are the chances that they would sail within five metres of Ruben, hear his screams and pluck him for the ocean?

Unbelievable.

For four hours Ruben had clung to the hull of the overturned Dianne, seen his six best mates lost to what can be a cruel ocean.

He'd swum with no lifejacket for another eight hours, and finally he is rescued by none of other than the President of the Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsundays.

Until that moment, more than 12 hours later, no-one had any idea that a boat had capsized and six men were still missing.

It was only then that Ruben was able to call his wife Sammy.

"I knew he was thinking of his mates who didn't make it home.”

He feels incredibly guilty that he couldn't save them, but the families of the other boys are just grateful he got out and could come home to his beautiful wife.

There was nothing he could do to rescue his mates, even though the idea torments him.

I never got to know Adam Hoffman, Eli Tonks, Adam Bidner, Zac Feeney, Chris Sammut or Ben Leahy but from the many wonderful stories I have heard about them, I know they'd want Ruben to live the very best life that he can.

"As soon as he spoke I knew something had happened,” Sammy told me.

"But he just said 'I'm okay' and then told me what had happened.

"I remember saying to him, 'What about the other boys?' I was screaming at him,'What about the other boys?'

"Then he said, 'they're gone.” Why is it that Ruben was the one who got out, who survived? Why wasn't it one of the other equally capable blokes on that boat?

Or why couldn't it have been more than just the one?

During the two weeks we spent with Ruben and Sammy travelling the coast of Queensland to thank those who'd helped with the search and rescue, I often saw Ruben staring off into the horizon.

And now, Ruben has finally returned to the ocean.

"I'm drawn to my friends out there and I'm close to the boys,” he said.

"They're always going to be in my heart.”

To watch The Cruel Sea in full, head to the 60 Minutes official website.