Ruben is keen to improve despite a stellar year

Sportsman Ruben Woodrow with his medals after a successful year in sport.

LEAGUE: While many of us will be tucking into a few feasts over the next few days for the Christmas holidays, one Bundaberg junior will be conservative as he prepares for next year.

Ruben Woodrow is preparing for next year by making sure he is fit and at the right strength to continue to dominate in multiple sports.

The Walkervale State School student was a champion in every sense of the word this year, winning two grand finals titles and being the best swimmer for his age group at his school.

He won grand finals with his OzTag team and in the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League, both with his Easts teammates.

“It was our confidence and our working together,” Woodrow said about the success.

But it was also through the individual efforts of Woodrow.

The zippy and fast player plays at centre for his club, making multiple breaks during games and adding tries along the way.

He won man of the match awards for his club and also scored the first and last try of the game in the opening game of the season.

“I like it that when you run with the ball, you can make lots of breaks and score lots of tries,” Woodrow said.

“I probably get one every set.”

His performances also got him selection to the Bundaberg team in school sports rugby league.

“It was fun and hard,” he said.

“I was really happy (when I got picked).

“The first thing I did was look at dad and he was smiling.”

The talented rugby league player is also good at swimming.

He said both sports compliment each other well.

“When I run it’s the same as swimming,” Woodrow said.

“You’ve got to kick your feet hard.”

Now Woodrow is planning on making next year even better.

He is doing push ups, sit ups, bench presses and curls to get fitter and stronger.

Woodrow is also running as much as he can, but to a standard a 10-year-old can handle.

His goals are to make the Bundaberg team again and dominate for Easts and his swimming.

The focus is on one other area.

“I’m going to try and get captain if I make Bundaberg again,” he said.

“And same with Easts, try to get (captain) more often.”