RTS breaks mind-blowing NRL record

The best is yet to come from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, according to Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

And that should sound alarms bells for the NRL in the wake of the Warriors' thrilling 18-18 draw with Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night. Warriors captain Tuivasa-Sheck ran 367m - an NRL record - to almost inspire a last-gasp victory in the round 17 clash as both sides tried to keep their top eight hopes alive.

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic only held the record for three rounds after running for 341 metres against the Dragons in round 14.

The reigning Dally M Medallist set up a first-half try for David Fusitu'a and almost dished up what looked like the match-winner for Peta Hiku in regular time before it was over-ruled for a contentious knock on in a stirring highlights package in Brisbane.

While disappointed the Warriors remained three points outside the top eight despite his skipper's heroics, Kearney warned rivals had not seen anything yet in 2019 from Kiwi international Tuivasa-Sheck.

"If I'm honest, Roger has been doing that consistently for us this year and last year as well," he said.

"He is a wonderful leader and I can't heap enough praise on Roger and in terms of what he is to us as a captain.

"And the good thing about Roger is that he wants to get better and improve - that is the wonderful quality about him."

Matt Lodge (right) run for 224m. Picture: AAP

Tuivasa-Sheck was at it again when his sublime footwork appeared to send Chanel Harris-Tavita try-bound in golden point, only to be cut down by Brisbane prop Payne Haas.

"That is what those players are there for," Kearney said of Tuivasa-Sheck. "Given the opportunity they try and take it, and Roger is that player for us.

"When it is on the line he nearly came up with the winning play for us."

Pity Tuivasa-Sheck can't also kick field goals.

Half Kodi Nikorima sprayed three attempts in golden point as the Warriors were left to rue squandering a 16-6 halftime buffer.

Still Kearney left Suncorp Stadium confident about their top eight hopes after Brisbane also made a mess of three match winning field goal attempts of their own.

"It is a difficult one to be honest because I thought we presented ourselves with a number of opportunities but weren't able to nail them," Kearney said. "Consequently they had a number of opportunities themselves. "Part of me thinks we could have navigated it and coordinated it a bit better but it was a tough old contest.

"Two or three weeks ago we lose that. So that was an improvement at navigating the back end."