RSPCA shelter cleared as big numbers adopt animals

SHELTER CLEARED: Bundaberg RSPCA staff members Donna Wolgast, Nicole Murgatroyd and Monica Atwell celebrate the successful clearance sale of cats and dogs. Mike Knott BUN250219RSPCA1

THE RSPCA Bundaberg shelters were cleared over the weekend after another successful Clear the Shelters event.

Beginning on Saturday, the organisation saw more than 900 animals adopted state wide with more than 20 of them in Bundaberg.

Animal attendant from the Bundy shelter Nicole Murgatroyd said it was good to see the animals find their new forever homes.

"We had a lot of foot traffic coming through and it was good to see a lot of people we don't see on a daily basis,” she said.

"We made sure they were going to a forever home and not just going with people looking for a bargain.”

She said the Bundaberg shelter had two dogs and 20 cats and kittens on offer.

"Most of the dogs went before the sale and our last two cats went yesterday morning,” she said.

"We are empty at the moment.”

Ms Murgatroyd said it was good to see people adopting animals rather than buying them from a pet shop.

"It's good for them to go to a forever home and not be a quick buy or a gift, so that way they don't end up back here,” she said.

"We don't euthanise, we re-home more than anything.”

RSPCA Bundaberg will be holding their Million Paws Walk on Sunday, May 19.

For more information or to register visit www.millionpawswalk.com.au.